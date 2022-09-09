Puerto Progreso, Yucatan, Mexico – Nokia and AT&T Mexico has announced the deployment of an industrial-grade LTE private wireless network solution at the APM Terminals terminal in Puerto Progreso, Yucatan, using the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platform.

The new private wireless network, powered AT&T Mexico, uses 4.9G LTE to deliver pervasive high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity, and improve network predictability in piers and yards. It will reliably and securely connect hundreds of workers, sensors, equipment, and vehicles across an area of 11.5 hectares.

Nokia DAC provides industrial grade wireless connectivity for the new APM Terminals Yucatan virtualised Terminal Operation System and will enable future use cases such as remote and autonomous crane operations within the piers and yards, as well as enable new capabilities at APM Terminals. Nokia DAC is a high-performance, end-to-end private wireless network and edge computing platform designed to meet the mission-critical needs of asset-intensive industries such as port terminals.

AT&T México has added Nokia’s flagship enterprise capabilities, focusing on private networks capabilities to its Private Cellular Networks solutions. APM Terminals can now expand their digitalisation and automation vision enabled by robust, reliable and flexible private LTE networks built on licensed spectrum.

APM Terminals Yucatán is the only container terminal in Puerto Progreso, a deep-water port and a key logistics location for the Yucatán peninsula and southeastern Mexico, which is home to almost 13 million Mexicans.

Nathalie Rush, managing director of APM Terminals Yucatan says, “We are working with AT&T Mexico and Nokia because of their expertise and unique knowledge in the Mexican telecom market. The signal strength has really exceeded our expectations so far. We can cover the entire port with the solution, reaching a radius of about 6 kilometers. This platform is already considered a reference for the rest of the terminals in the group.”

Gabriel Fernandez, innovation & IoT director at AT&T Mexico says, “This has been the Private Cellular Network for AT&T Mexico Business Unit. The needs and demands of our customers are always evolving, though, and we’re upgrading with them. Private networks are increasingly important for businesses especially in Industry 4.0 environments with a lot of connected devices, where privacy, data control and performance are all crucial.”

Marcelo Entreconti, head of enterprise for Latin America, Nokia, says, “The U.S. – Mexico – Canada free trade agreement (USMCA) accelerates investment and boosts the digital transformation of the logistic chain, including the support to maritime terminals. By deploying an industrial-grade private wireless network with our strategic partner AT&T Mexico, we can provide robust, secure and predictable wireless connectivity, capable of supporting new digitalisation and automation use cases. With this project, APM Terminals confirms its leadership in the digitalisation of port operations in Latin America. We thank AT&T Mexico and APM Terminals for their trust and we are excited about our further collaboration.”

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,200 enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, ports, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe. We have also extended our expertise to more than 485+ large private wireless customers worldwide across an array of sectors, and have been cited by numerous industry analysts as the provider of private wireless networking worldwide.

