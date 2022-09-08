Montreal and Toronto, Canada – Bell and Distributel together announced that Distributel intends to join the Bell group of companies to support its growth strategy in the residential and business segments for Internet services. With this acquisition, Distributel will continue delivering products and services to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country.

Bell is committed to providing networks to Canadians, and offering consumers and businesses an array of services that best meet their needs. Investing in a company such as Distributel and its family of brands aligns with Bell’s efforts to provide customers with a choice in service options. With Bell’s investment, Distributel will benefit from expanded resources and access to technology required to support the next stage in its business growth and to continue to enhance the services it already delivers to customers.

“Distributel is a highly successful company with experienced industry talent and we’re excited for them to join the Bell group of companies. As part of Bell, Distributel will enhance its innovative services for residential and small and medium business customers, backed by Bell’s resources and technology”., says Blaik Kirby, group president, consumer and small & medium business (SMB), Bell

“With this announcement, Distributel is better positioned to compete and deliver on our decades-long commitment to bringing choice and affordability to Canadians from coast to coast to coast. We hope Canadians are as excited as we are about the many benefits that will result from this partnership. Our teams remain focused on serving our customers with excellence across all our brands as we leverage Bell’s resources to expand and enhance our product offerings”., says Matt Stein, CEO, Distributel

Upon the acquisition close, Distributel will continue to operate independently and existing operations will continue under the leadership of Matt Stein, CEO of Distributel. The details of the transaction were not disclosed and the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

