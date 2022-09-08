Muscat, Oman. 04 September, 2022 – No need to worry about slow internet anymore! Ooredoo is offering customers a new way to boost their home connectivity with high-speed WiFi using state-of-the-art Mesh technology. For a limited time only, subscribers to Ooredoo’s 4G, 5G and Fibre Home Internet can purchase two Linksys Velop Mesh WiFi modems for the low price of just [OMR 8 (EURO 20.78)] per month on a 12-month contract and [OMR 4 (EURO 10.39)] per month on a 24-month contract.

WiFi Mesh technology offers more consistent speeds across the network, increased coverage and easy plug-and-play set up, giving customers simple and secure high speed home internet. The new offer from Ooredoo allows users to get the latest technology with zero deposit and extend the power of Ooredoo’s fantastic network throughout their property.

Ooredoo’s 4G, 5G and Fibre Home Internet plans are available to suit every need and every budget with speeds of up to 1 Gbps and unlimited usage, up to unlimited Ooredoo fixed minutes and discounted international minutes. Selected Fibre Home Internet plans also offer complimentary access to the OSN streaming app to keep up with the latest movies and shows.

For more information on the wide range of great value home internet plans available from Ooredoo, please visit Ooredoo.

