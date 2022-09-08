Toronto, Canada – Rogers claims that it is the first major provider in Canada to launch a new Wi-Fi modem with Wi-Fi 6E – the world’s most powerful Wi-Fi technology. Building on the newest generation of Wi-Fi technology, Wi-Fi 6E enables multi-Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds, ultra-low lag times, and increased capacity for more connections than ever before. Select customers in areas across Ontario, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland can now take advantage of the new Wi-Fi modem for the best in-home Wi-Fi experience that will revolutionise how they game, stream and connect, now and in the future.

“As part of our commitment to Canadians to deliver network reliability and exceptional services, we are investing in cutting-edge technologies to ensure we are providing the best online experience,” says Robert Dépatie, president and chief operating officer, home & business, Rogers Communications. “Pushing the boundaries of what is possible is core to Rogers innovation and with the introduction of Wi-Fi 6E along with our premium Ignite Internet with 8 Gbps symmetrical speeds, customers will have access to the world’s most powerful Wi-Fi technology available – the first of any major provider in Canada – and Canada’s fastest Internet speeds.”

Customer benefits Wi-Fi 6E offers with compatible devices:

Most advanced Wi-Fi ever: Wi-Fi 6E is the fastest Wi-Fi available with more than double the bandwidth of the previous generation and can connect more than 100 devices at the same time

Ultra-low lag times: Enables game-changing performance to level up gameplay, respond instantly with video conferencing, and become truly immersive in virtual or augmented reality

More connections: Connect more devices with less interference for the best possible performance no matter how many people or devices are online

Building on its commitment to deliver the fastest Internet speeds of any major provider in Canada, Rogers Ignite Internet with 8 Gbps symmetrical speeds is now available for pre-order. This fibre-powered internet service with game-changing speeds will enable an extreme performance to fuel championship gaming, endless entertainment, transform virtual and augmented reality and future-proof the connected home. With bandwidth to spare, the only limitation is the imagination.

