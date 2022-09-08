Vendor/Partner Client, Country Product/Service (Duration & Value) Awarded Source

5G Automotive Association 6G-IA Enter into MoU to boost liaison between EU-funded projects on V2X, CAD with relevant industry players. 8,22 Full Details

Accenture Swisscom Collaboration on climate strategy to reduce Swisscom’s emissions, advance environmental ambitions with sustainability roadmap 8,22 Full Details

Acumatica SEACOM Provided SEACOM with tools necessary to realise its growth plans, deliver high-speed internet connectivity globally. 8,22 Full Details

Adtran Michigan Broadband Services Adoption of Adtran’s technologies to deliver and manage high-speed broadband services to residential and business subscribers. 8,22 Full Details

Alaska Communications Lower Yukon School District (LYSD) Alaska delivers home internet to educators, students and families in ten villages in LYSD using hybrid satellite technology. 8,22 Full Details

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise RingCentral Enhancements to Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral for use in office meeting rooms, enhances hybrid video meetings. 7,22 Full Details

Amdocs Vodafone Germany Collaboration to boost Vodafone’s digital transformation, deliver optimised customer experience across touchpoints. 8,22 Full Details

AMS-IX MDXi Sign MOU to launch neutral Internet Exchange services in Lagos, Nigeria, deliver improved interconnection capabilities 8,22 Full Details

Apogee Fayetteville State University Chooses Apogee ResNet to deliver guaranteed residence hall Wi-Fi speeds, 24/7/365 support; avoid student complaints. 7,22 Full Details

AT&T McDonald’s USA Expansion of alliance to bring ultra-fast AT&T Business fibre to more than 750 McDonald’s restaurants across the U.S. 7,22 Full Details

BAI Communications Sunderland City Council, University of Sunderland Partnership to deploy advanced wireless technologies across the university’s campuses as part of the smart city roll out. 7,22 Full Details

BAI Communications ZenFi Networks, Mobilitie Acquisitions to sharpen focus on delivering neutral-host private networks, including convergent mobile, Wi-Fi infrastructure. 8,22 Full Details

BAI Communications Australia (BAI) Department of Regional NSW (DRNSW) Chosen to lead one of four working groups scoping active sharing partnership models in phase one of Stage 1 MCP active sharing alliance. 8,22 Full Details

Bell Ontario AHSIP Expansion of fibre internet access to over 117,000 homes, businesses through Ontario AHSIP. 8,22 Full Details

Bharti Airtel Bosch Trial of 5G private network at Bosch Automotive Electronics India Pvt Ltd (RBAI) facility in Bengaluru. 7,22 Full Details

Bharti Airtel Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung Signing of 5G network agreements to commence nation-wide 5G deployment in August. 8,22 Full Details

Boingo Wireless Sheppard Air Force Base Expanding Wi-Fi capabilities to bring fast, secure connectivity to classrooms and training facilities at the Sheppard Air Force Base. 8,22 Full Details

BT Nokia Vendors claim European first by combining four channels of spectrum on a 5G standalone network. 8,22 Full Details

BT SEACOM Alliance to help SEACOM secure its own infrastructure and deliver new networking, security and communications solutions. 8,22 Full Details

BT Sellafield Secures £32 million network services contract to cover running, maintaining of network services, upgrades and updates to current equipment. 8,22 Full Details

Cadence GlobalFoundries Vendors collaborate on RF and mmWave design flow to accelerate mobile and 5G innovation. 8,22 Full Details

Calix PalmettoLink Adoption of Calix Intelligent Access EDGE platform to turn up subscribers faster after launching 10G XGS-PON software-defined network. 8,22 Full Details

Cambridge Broadband Networks First Communications Vendors deliver upgraded urban connectivity to Ohio businesses, using CBNG’s VectaStar Flex A2/A3 licenced spectrum. 7,22 Full Details

Cerillion Cable & Wireless Seychelles (CWS) Deal with CWS to implement complete digital BSS/OSS solution that maximises benefits of data security, control, and cost of operation. 7,22 Full Details

Cerillion Norlys Managed services engagement intends to help Norlys to achieve significant economies of scale using Cerillion’s centre of excellence. 7,22 Full Details

China Mobile Comba Network Systems Selected to contribute to rollout of one of the largest deployments of 5G distributed picocell, covering 20,000 small cell base stations. 8,22 Full Details

China Mobile Tianjin, Huawei New Tianjin Steel Group Vendors complete commercial deployment of 5G 8T distributed Massive MIMO technology, marking initial adoption in steel production workshops. 8,22 Full Details

China Unicom Huawei Vendors commercialise 64T64R MetaAAU in a pilot urban residential area in Tongzhou District to meet high demand for 5G services. 8,22 Full Details

Cisco City of Fort Worth Alliance to deliver expanded, free Wi-Fi access in neighborhoods with limited connectivity, promote digital inclusion. 8,22 Full Details

CityFibre Leicester Report finds that Leicester stands to benefit from rollout of future-proof full fibre infrastructure which is now well underway. 7,22 Full Details

CityFibre Reading Report detects that Reading stands to be a huge beneficiary from the rollout of future-proof Full Fibre infrastructure. 8,22 Full Details

CommScope Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) Chosen by SS&E as provider for next generation mobile connectivity transformation at AT&T Centre, home of the San Antonio Spurs. 8,22 Full Details

Corning AT&T Expansion of manufacturing capacity for optical cable, based on a long-term AT&T deal, as carrier expands its fiber service. 8,22 Full Details

Deutsche Telekom Google Cloud Alliance to bring the power of the cloud closer to mobile and connected devices at the edge of Deutsche Telekom’s network. 7,22 Full Details

Deutsche Telekom FC Bayern Munich Premature extension of 20-year collaboration to 2027 to deliver new services and offerings to soccer fans. 8,22 Full Details

DZS Hamilton Telecommunications Expansion of gigabit services capable footprint to deliver better broadband speeds, managed WiFi, IPTV to Central Nebraska. 8,22 Full Details

Erajaya Digital ZTE Vendors collaborate to bring back high quality smartphones to Indonesia market. 7,22 Full Details

Ericsson Ameren Power up of Ameren’s private communications network, as part of 10-year infrastructure, service partnership agreement. 8,22 Full Details

Ericsson Far EasTone Vendors pave way for new 5G network slicing use cases through Local Packet Gateway. 7,22 Full Details

Ericsson King Mongkut University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT) Vendors partner to support Thai students to build 5G ICT skills with access to ‘Ericsson Educate,’ and help increase their job readiness. 7,22 Full Details

Ericsson SK Telecom Vendors go live with bare-metal cloud-native 5G network, using Ericsson 5G Core and Cloud Native Infrastructure (CNIS). 7,22 Full Details

Ericsson SkyMax Network Vendors sign MoU that aim at building a 5G broadband network across Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). 8,22 Full Details

Ericsson Vonage Holdings Completion of acquisition to grow mobile network business and expand into enterprise offering CPaaS, UCaaS and CCaaS. 7,22 Full Details

Ericsson WINDTRE Chosen to deploy container based dual-mode 5G Core for Standalone on cloud infrastructure, to enable newer use cases. 7,22 Full Details

Ericsson, Ciena Telstra Vendors announce enhancements to Telstra’s optical network to increase service capacity to 400 GE. 7,22 Full Details

Eutelsat Communications OneWeb Enter into MoU with objective of creating a global player in connectivity through combination of both companies in an all-share transaction. 7,22 Full Details

Federal Communications Commission National Telecommunications and Information Administration Deal on spectrum coordination to strengthen cooperation and collaboration, help advance a whole-of-government approach. 8,22 Full Details

Fraport NTT Ltd. Deal to boost digital transformation at Germany’s aviation hub, using 5G networks to control data and voice communication autonomously. 7,22 Full Details

Huawei China Unicom Vendors release Huawei Go3D solution to automatically output 3D video streams for video-on-demand (VOD) and live TV services. 7,22 Full Details

Huawei Zhejiang Mobile, Jingyou Vendors debut New Calling offering using ‘1 platform+3 capabilities+N services’ architecture for enhanced audio and video call experience. 7,22 Full Details

Infovista PCTEL Collaboration to co-develop joint 5G network testing use cases for mobile operators and industry regulators. 7,22 Full Details

Inetum MATRIXX Software Align to help communications service providers (CSPs) develop, sell and monetise a full range of communications services 7,22 Full Details

IP Infusion Fujitsu Network Communications Deal to allow network owners to further enable openness, scalability across use cases throughout their packet networks. 8,22 Full Details

IsoTruss Learning Alliance Donation of two patented IsoTruss carbon fibre cell towers to the Learning Alliance Corp. (LAC) centre located in Tampa, Florida. 8,22 Full Details

Jamestown 5G LLC Deal for 5G LLC to market rooftop spaces across Jamestown’s US portfolio as potential sites for 5G transmitters, boosters. 8,22 Full Details

Jenne Metro Wireless Partnership with Metro Wireless to serve needs like multi-carrier SD-WAN, temporary use, or rural solutions. 8,22 Full Details

Juniper Networks Jazz Chosen by Jazz to build fully-automated data centre infrastructure to support data, music and video services. 8,22 Full Details

Keysight Technologies AI-LINK Selection of Keysight’s 5G test tools for performance validation of cloud-native 5G RAN equipment in a digital twin laboratory environment. 7,22 Full Details

Keysight Technologies MediaTek Chosen Keysight’s integrated 5G NR device test solutions to validate RF performance of 5G devices equipped with MIMO and Massive MIMO antenna technologies. 8,22 Full Details

Keysight Technologies Nokia Deal to demonstrate public 800GE test, validating readiness of next-generation optics for service providers and network operators. 8,22 Full Details

Keysight Technologies Synopsys Deal to enable designers to validate complex radio frequency (RF), millimeter wave design requirements for 5G/6G SoC. 8,22 Full Details

Keysight Technologies Xiaomi Xiaomi uses Keysight’s 5G device test solutions to boost 5G Rel-16 device validation, supporting 3GPP 5G new radio features and specifications. 8,22 Full Details

Kyocera Corp. Softbank Corp. Vendors conducted a backhaul system verification test utilising millimetre wave band allocated to SoftBank for 5G at base stations located in Tokyo. 7,22 Full Details

Leeds United Football Club (LUFC) Elland Road Stadium, Leeds Improve customer experience as part of an upgrade to its existing Allied Telesis high capacity resilient network core. 8,22 Full Details

Liberty Global Telefonica Infra Vendors agree to set up a new JV to roll out fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) to greenfield premises across the country. 7,22 Full Details

Lintasarta IP Infusion Chosen to upgrade its legacy network with high capacity and low cost solutions from IP Infusion for core and edge access networks. 8,22 Full Details

Lit Fibre FC Clacton Long-term partnership to bring about improvements at stadium, as the broadband provider works with local community. 8,22 Full Details

Lumen Technologies Stonepeak Lumen closes sale of Latin American operations to Stonepeak for US$2.7 billion (€2.65 billion) cash, as it sharpens focus on key assets. 8,22 Full Details

Magenta Telekom Meridiam Vendors partner on Austria’s largest private fibre roll-out initiative to connect over 650,000 households, businesses to high-speed internet. 8,22 Full Details

Mobilitie ASM Global Deal to bring 5G speeds and connected infrastructure to the Pensacola Bay Centre, to deliver future 5G smart venue. 8,22 Full Details

Motorola American public safety agencies Agencies use Motorola’s APX NEXT smart radios for enhanced communication, collaboration and access to critical information 8,22 Full Details

Motorola Solutions Barrett Communications Acquisition to deliver vital communications that global organisations depend on to help further safety. 8,22 Full Details

MS3 Zone Broadband Extension of partnership to deliver full fibre broadband services to homes and businesses in Hull, Grimsby and Scunthorpe. 8,22 Full Details

National Telecommunications and Information Administration Ione Band of Miwok Indians Awarded government grant through Tribal Broadband Connectivity Programme, to invest in rural infrastructure, high-speed internet. 8,22 Full Details

NEC Fortinet Global agreement to jointly build secure 5G networks to deliver carrier-grade, sustainable networking required in 5G. 8,22 Full Details

Netcracker Technology Telenet Deployment of Netcracker Digital BSS product suite in a public cloud setting to grow enterprise business. 7,22 Full Details

Nokia AT&T Mexico Chosen as partner for AT&T Mexico’s 5G Innovation Lab to explore development of 5G use cases ideal for Mexico, local 5G ecosystem. 7,22 Full Details

Nokia AT&T Mexico Deployment of initial industrial-grade LTE private network in a Mexican maritime terminal. 8,22 Full Details

Nokia AST SpaceMobile New five-year 5G deal with AST SpaceMobile to expand universal coverage and connect underserved communities globally. 7,22 Full Details

Nokia CityFibre Vendors enter into 10-year XGS-PON broadband equipment agreement for nationwide network of purpose-built Fibre Exchanges, fibre modems. 7,22 Full Details

Nokia Contela Completion of Korea’s interoperability trial between SME Core and global RAN for private 5G at Nokia Korea’s Private 5G Open Lab. 7,22 Full Details

Nokia Furukawa Electric LatAm Alliance to boost optical LAN deployments in Latin America, support multiple high bandwidth and critical applications for multiple use cases. 8,22 Full Details

Nokia Hill Air Force Base Partnership to ensure that incumbent radar, 5G networks operations can co-exist in shared spectrum by controlling behavior in real-time of 5G system. 7,22 Full Details

Nokia Infovista Choses Infovista to deliver cloud-based automated drive testing to accelerate roll-out of 5G deployments. 7,22 Full Details

Nokia Jazz Deployment of Nokia’s SDM software to enhance HLR/HSS network resiliency, boost new product and services. 8,22 Full Details

Nokia NCRTC Completion of testing of voice and data on 4.9G/LTE private wireless network for phase 1 of NCRTC’s regional rapid transit system. 8,22 Full Details

Nokia Orange Egypt Chosen to modernise existing Nokia SDM solution for increased reliability, security and operational efficiencies. 8,22 Full Details

Nokia Orange France Deployment of a passive optical LAN (POL) solution for Orange over 20 sites in France, including at the new Orange headquarters. 7,22 Full Details

Nokia Redes Energeticas Nacionais (REN), Portugal Supports REN in building using mission-critical transmission network with Nokia packet DWDM/OTN technology. 7,22 Full Details

Nokia Safaricom Vendors complete fixed wireless access 5G slicing trial using multi-vendor network environments. 8,22 Full Details

Nokia SINET Chosen to deploy its XGS passive optical network solution to address growing demand for ultra-high-speed broadband from enterprises. 7,22 Full Details

Nokia Telekom Serbia, MTEL Tests 600Gbit/s line rate on telecom operators’ optical transport network over 600km distance between Banja Luka and Belgrade. 8,22 Full Details

Nokia The Public Transport Authority of Western Australia (PTA) PTA uses Nokia to design, build and maintain a next-generation railway communications system over next decade in Perth. 8,22 Full Details

Nova Labs FreedomFi Acquisition of FreedomFi for deployment and management of next generation distributed mobile networks. 8,22 Full Details

NSW Telco Authority Motorola Solutions A five-year AUD $60 million (€60.46 million) contract extension has been awarded to support and enhance the state’s Public Safety Network (PSN). 8,22 Full Details

NTT VMware, Intel Launch of Edge-as-a-Service managed edge compute platform to manage and monitor applications closer to edge. 8,22 Full Details

OneWeb Intelsat Global distribution partnership agreement to offer inflight connectivity (IFC) solution, integrating performance, coverage and reliability. 8,22 Full Details

Ookla CellRebel Acquisition to bring enhanced consumer network experience insights to global telecommunications marketplace. 7,22 Full Details

Optus Jimboomba Enhancement of network coverage in regional South Queensland using Optus’ mobile coverage and services. 8,22 Full Details

Optus Melbourne Airport Deployment of Optus’ 5G network throughout passenger terminals and in outdoor public areas to improve connectivity. 7,22 Full Details

Optus Northern Midlands, Tasmania New tower enhances mobile coverage, providing targeted coverage and capacity to the township of Cressy. 7,22 Full Details

Optus UNSW Sunswift Racing Project Partnership to showcase full scale remote driving capability over Optus 5G network, providing a peak into future of mobility using 5G. 8,22 Full Details

Orange Equinix Vendors bring cloud agility to telco infrastructure through ‘as a Service’ capability. 8,22 Full Details

Orange Spain Masmovil JV to create sustainable player with financial capacity, scale to continue investing to foster the future of infrastructure competition in Spain. 7,22 Full Details

Qualcomm Technologies 5G RuralDorset Works with Qualcomm to investigate how connectivity can revolutionise agriculture, increase productivity and reduce environmental impact. 7,22 Full Details

Qualcomm Technologies Manchester United Multi-year global collaboration to create unique events and experiences for Manchester United football fans. 8,22 Full Details

Qualcomm Technologies Samsung Electronics Extension of their patent license agreement for 3G, 4G, 5G and upcoming 6G mobile technology through the end of 2030. 7,22 Full Details

Quectel Wireless T-Mobile Quectel’s 5G NR module RM520N-GL certified to operate on T-Mobile’s 5G and LTE-A networks in the US. 8,22 Full Details

Quickline Communications Mavenir Collaboration to commercially deliver a 5G SA, cloud-based, Open RAN solution for Fixed Wireless Access service. 8,22 Full Details

Rajant Accelecom Alliance brings wireless WAN, public access Wi-Fi to aid flood victim emergency communications and ‘last mile’ connectivity. 8,22 Full Details

Rajant American International Radio (A.I.R.) Deal to debut Kinetic Mesh networking solution to users within critical infrastructure industries across to Middle East, Turkey, Azerbaijan. 7,22 Full Details

Rajant Epiroc Vendors announce validation for both semi-autonomous and autonomous surface drilling globally. 7,22 Full Details

Rogers, Shaw, Quebecor Videotron Definitive agreement for sale of Freedom Mobile to Videotron, to create a strong fourth national wireless services provider. 8,22 Full Details

SCF (Small Cell Forum) Ontix, O-Cubes, Microamp, TAWAL Addition of the four companies to the Forum to strengthen work programmes with diverse expertise. 8,22 Full Details

Samsung Electronics Kajeet Vendors collaborate to deliver smart private 5G network solutions, bringing next-generation services to enterprises, public sector. 8,22 Full Details

Samsung Electronics SaskTel SaskTel invests about US$10 million to install Samsung radio access network (RAN) equipment, improve 4G LTE data capacity. 8,22 Full Details

SaskTel Town of Kindersley Adoption of SaskTel infiNET service across majority of households and businesses as part of Rural Fibre Initiative. 7,22 Full Details

Semtech SkyLab Collaboration to provide a dual-band network in LongAP Pro gateway for Stena Line’s RoRo/Passenger vessel MV Stena Hollandica. 7,22 Full Details

Sequans Communications Taurus Closes multi-year 5G licensing agreement to generate licensing revenue over the first three years and royalty revenue for 20 years. 8,22 Full Details

Smart Communications Omnispace Collaboration to explore and demonstrate the capabilities of space-based 5G communications using low earth orbit (LEO) satellites. 8,22 Full Details

Soracom IDEMIA Partnership expands eUICC capabilities based on IDEMIA’s IoT optimised DAKOTA SMART eSIM technology. 7,22 Full Details

Spark Mavenir, AWS, Nokia Roll out of standalone 5G at scale in the future, explore future benefits of end-to-end 5G standalone network. 8,22 Full Details

Speedcast Algerie Telecom Satellite (ATS) Reseller agreement to provision Speedcast’s experience and expertise for ATS’ resell, expanding business in VSAT solutions and services. 8,22 Full Details

Speedcast Bristow Group Chosen by Bristrow for multi-year connectivity agreement to enhance technology and future-proof network. 8,22 Full Details

stc Bahrain Huawei Alliance set to build foundation for a 5.5G network, targeting the entire Middle East region. 7,22 Full Details

ST Engineering iDirect Turksat Multi-million dollar contract for ground systems required to run various services over Turksat 5B satellite. 8,22 Full Details

STL Indian telecom operator Deal to fulfil the telecom operator’s requirement for setting up a high-performance, modern communication network in India. 7,22 Full Details

T-Mobile Apple Vendors join forces to introduce a plan for small businesses that tackles pain points faced keeping business and employees connected. 7,22 Full Details

T-Mobile Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Deal to add data priority in collaboration with DHS’ CISA arm to give first responder data top priority. 8,22 Full Details

T-Mobile SpaceX Vendors announce ‘Coverage Above and Beyond,’ a new plan to bring cell phone connectivity everywhere leveraging Starlink satellites. 8,22 Full Details

T-Mobile Yankee Stadium The Un-carrier delivers the fastest and most reliable 5G network enhancements in New York’s Yankee Stadium. 8,22 Full Details

T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom Spoke Spoke chose T IoT to pave the way for safer cycling, helping cyclists and motorists share the road more safely. 7,22 Full Details

Telefonica Ericsson Vendors pioneer to offer end-to-end automated network slicing in 5G Standalone for consumer and enterprise use cases. 7,22 Full Details

Teleplex Tarana Deal to bring Gigabit 1 (G1) to ISPs and telcos across Malaysia, in a bid to connect unserved communities. 8,22 Full Details

Telit Verizon Certification of Telit’s LN920 global M.2 modules for use on Verizon’s mobile broadband network. 8,22 Full Details

Verizon Hi-Rez Vendors aim to push mobile games to new levels, giving players enhanced mobile experience with 5G. 8,22 Full Details

Verizon Business, Virginia International Terminals (VIT) The Port of Virginia Agreement to build a private 5G Ultra Wideband network at one of The Port of Virginia’s main container terminals. 7,22 Full Details

VIAVI Kyrio Part of O-RAN Test and Integration Lab to test and certify conformance, verify interoperability, measure performance metrics. 8,22 Full Details

VIAVI, Rohde & Schwarz Auray OTIC Vendors support Auray OTIC in awarding O-RAN conformance certification for international markets. 8,22 Full Details

Virgin Media O2 NEC, Rakuten Symphony Joint multi-vendor Open RAN deployment entering field phase, commencing with activation of initial live sites in Virgin Media O2’s commercial network. 8,22 Full Details

Vodafone Ericsson Vendors launch preemptive support service for 5G-powered factory in Hungary to ensure smooth network operations. 8,22 Full Details

Vodafone Germany RingCentral New communications platform combines RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) with Vodafone’s mobility and 5G capabilities. 7,22 Full Details

Vodafone Group 4iG Public, Corvinus Zrt Telecom operator agrees non-binding terms in relation to the sale of Vodafone Hungary for €1.8 billion to 4iG and Corvinus. 8,22 Full Details

VYZYO Al Baraka Bank Alliance to launch and operate a financially and socially inclusive mobile wallet service in Tunisia. 8,22 Full Details

Whale Cloud U Mobile Deal to complete migration of U Mobile‘s users from a legacy system to cloud-native BSS, to enhance capabilities. 8,22 Full Details

Zimperium Proximus Vendors strike deal to strengthen cyber security against surging mobile attacks for its enterprise customers 7,22 Full Details

ZTE Corp. China Mobile Vendors complete commercial trial of co-routing detection in China Mobile’s existing optical network in Yunnan Province, China. 8,22 Full Details