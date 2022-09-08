5 September 2022 – Giganet has announced the acquisition of Cuckoo twice voted the UK’s best broadband provider for customer service*. This continues its growth in the UK as part of the Fern fibre family, which also includes Jurassic, Swish, Allpoints Fibre and Vorboss.

Since launching its fibre broadband service to households just over 12 months ago, Giganet has seen its reach extend to over nine million homes across the UK. Now, Giganet and Cuckoo will work together to disrupt the UK broadband market by prioritising service and customer experience as the rollout of full fibre accelerates over the next few years. Both providers have been vocal against ‘loyalty taxes’ and price hikes, pledging to charge loyal customers the same as new customers, and opting not to increase charges mid contract, with prices currently frozen until 2023.

As part of the acquisition, Cuckoo will become the lead consumer brand for Giganet’s core residential customers, with Giganet itself continuing to be the brand serving its growing enterprise base. Both brands will continue to benefit from the growing full fibre network partnerships that have given Giganet its national reach.

Jarlath Finnegan, CEO, Giganet says, “Today’s acquisition marks a meeting of minds at a time when consumers deserve more from a utility as critical as the internet. Our vision to be the best ISP in the UK aligns perfectly with Cuckoo’s goal to be the fastest and fairest, and of course, the most trusted, bringing to the market a fresh challenger that puts customers first.

“What’s more, by combining the best standards in customer services with network systems excellence, both business and consumers will experience the holy grail in connectivity high speed and incredible reliability. We’re really excited for the future of this partnership.”

Alexander Fitzgerald, CEO, Cuckoo adds, “This is great news for customers“ Cuckoo’s expertise lies in building brilliant customer experiences thanks to our supremely talented team of developers, designers, marketers, and customer service experts. Giganet are experts in building and running networks.

“Together we will deliver faster, cheaper, and better broadband for millions. And we’re only just getting started.”

Giganet launched as a residential and business ISP brand in 2021 delivering full fibre connectivity across multiple platforms. Following a £250 million funding injection from Fern Trading Ltd, advised by Octopus Investments, Giganet is now working to connect hundreds of thousands of UK homes and businesses through the deployment of its own full fibre network infrastructure as well as across CityFibre’s and Openreach’s nationwide footprints. Following today’s acquisition, Giganet & Cuckoo will accelerate their growth nationwide.

Cuckoo launched in 2020 to disrupt the broken telecoms sector. In the two years since launch, Cuckoo has switched thousands of customers, has been voted the top provider in the UK for customer service by MoneySavingExpert* and scaled its team to over 50 people while achieving a Glassdoor rating of 4.9/5.

