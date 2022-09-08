Washington, United States – The Federal Communications Commission announced winning bidders in the 2.5 GHz band auction (Auction 108). In total, 7,872 of the 8,017 offered county-based licenses, or 98% of the total inventory, have been sold. With most of the available spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band located in rural areas, this auction provides vital spectrum resources to support wireless services in rural communities.

There are 63 winning bidders, 77% of which qualified as small businesses or as entities serving rural communities, which will support the introduction of innovative new wireless services in their local communities. In addition, Auction 108 raised gross proceeds exceeding [$427 million (€427.39 million)].

The five bidders with the largest total gross winning bid amounts were as follows:

Bidder Total Gross Winning Bids T-Mobile License LLC $304,325,290 PTI Pacifica Inc. $17,690,000 TeleGuam Holdings, LLC $16,565,000 Evergy Kansas Central $12,744,400 Cellular South Licenses, LLC $11,861,300

The five bidders winning the largest number of licenses were as follows:

Bidder Number of Licenses Won T-Mobile License LLC 7,156 North American Catholic Educational Programming Foundation 107 Evergy Kansas Central 54 LICT Wireless Broadband Company, LLC 46 Broadband One of the Midwest, Inc. 42

Auction 108 started on July 29 and utilised a novel “clock-1” format of the Commission’s ascending clock auction. The auction of new flexible-use geographic overlay licenses ensures that this important mid-band spectrum will be used to its fullest potential by a wide-array of service providers to bring service to all Americans, especially those in rural areas.

