Kansas City, United States – Garrett Wiseman, co-founder and chief executive of Mercury Broadband has signed an agreement with Vitruvi Software, a provider in telecom construction management solutions. Vitruvi’s innovative software will enable Mercury Broadband to accelerate the construction of hybrid fixed wireless and fibre-optic broadband networks to underserved rural locations across the states of Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio.

“We are excited to implement Vitruvi Software to allow real-time progress in productivity and decision-making while providing greater collaboration between the field and office as we enter a new phase of expansion for our company to advance broadband Internet,” says Wiseman.

Vitruvi Software, headquartered in Canada with global subsidiaries, provides solutions that integrate complicated workflows, documentation, and data with GIS at the core for wireless and wire-based networks. “We are honored to provide real-time value and support to Mercury Broadband in its effort to meet deployment goals to further broadband growth into underserved midwestern communities,” says Justin Reid, vice president of sales for Vitruvi Software.

Mercury Broadband services are currently available in select markets throughout Kansas, Indiana, Missouri, and now Michigan. Future market launches include areas in both Ohio and Illinois. Interested customers should visit Mercury Broadband or call 1 800 354 4915 for more information.

