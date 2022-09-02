The move follows testing of a 5G mission-critical partnership solution – called the 5G full-closed-loop system for integrated natural disaster management – in ten cities across the Lishui region of China.

Spanning early-warning analysis, natural disaster monitoring, command and dispatch, and post-disaster assessment, the solution has now been included in China’s Ministry of science and technology’s monitoring, early warning and prevention of major natural disasters demonstration projects. As a result, the partners expect nationwide deployment to get underway in the coming weeks.

The solution was developed and launched by the Lishui Branch of China Mobile Zhejiang Company Limited and Ericsson along with several industry ecosystem partners under the leadership of Lishui municipal emergency management bureau.

Ericsson and China Mobile provided key insights and support for the development and validation of core applications by combining respective emergency communication practices, digital twin use cases, and network slicing technologies while jointly building 5G network connectivity.

The project was listed in the recent 5G in Verticals in China 2022 report published by the GSMA.

The solution was developed and tested in Lishui due to the region’s vulnerability to large-scale natural disasters and flash floods during the wet season.

Several criteria were identified for the solution to address, including: accurate disaster prediction; visible disaster occurrence; shared data silos; coordinated emergency command; and timely evacuation.

The Solution tech

The solution combines the coverage, high bandwidth, low latency, and reliability benefits of advanced 5G network connectivity, edge computing, digital twins and 5G private network slicing.

It incorporates:

Integrated 5G sky-land monitoring network: Solves challenges in data integration and sharing, deployment, coverage, and construction and operational costs by ensuring rapid network deployment

Intelligent 5G multi-hazard early-warning model based: Accelerates data processing and improves accuracy for rapid data transmission, consolidated processing, and precise multi-hazard identification

Decision-making assistant based on digital map models: A 3D model of disaster sites built by utilising 5G drones. Dynamic renditions of disasters duplicate and analyse impact range and create emergency evacuation routes

Portable 5G sites and communication vehicles for on-site communication: Vehicles provide 5G network coverage across disaster relief sites – with portable 5G antenna-integrated radios weighing less than 10 KG as well as satellite and microwave equipment

Simulated model assessment based on remote-sensing imagery: Evaluates disaster scale, physical damage and direct economic loss through the combined results from on-site surveillance results and the simulated assessment model.

