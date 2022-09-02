NTSCOM, the provider in UCasS, Mobility, and onsite professional services, announced that it has achieved 5G for enterprise branch specialisation from Cradlepoint, the global provider in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The 5G for enterprise branch specialisation identifies and recognises partner organisations that are leaders in positioning and selling Cradlepoint’s 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.

By receiving the specialisation, NTSCOM will support Cradlepoint’s efforts of selling the portfolio of 5G solutions to meet the business imperatives of availability, interoperability, security, and manageability. “NTSCOM could not be happier to obtain the 5G for enterprise branch specialisation from Cradlepoint. Over the past 18 months, we have seen a massive initiative to move to 5G products and services from our customers to service their connectivity needs. Obtaining the 5G for enterprise branch specialisation ensures our customers that we have the expertise to help them with this initiative. This partnership will only further our connectivity and IoT portfolio with the best-in-class 5G carrier services, and the best-in-class 5G products by Cradlepoint.” Aaron Barnes, CEO at NTSCOM

“With the future of connectivity almost entirely relying on 5G, it was important to us at NTSCOM to partner with Cradlepoint to have the right support,” says Aaron Barnes, CEO at NTSCOM.“ 5G is changing the way companies around the world will function and communicate and we are excited for all the opportunities that this will bring. Cradlepoint gives us the advantage of assisting our customers with top-notch equipment and support with them by our side.”

By combining its NetCloud platform with a clean-sheet-of-paper design for its new 5G modems and antenna systems, Cradlepoint to deliver comprehensive 5G solutions for business. Specific capabilities include combining LTE, Gigabit-Class LTE, and 5G in a single Wireless WAN; supporting all 5G spectrums, interoperating with existing customer SD-WAN and router infrastructures; and simplifying the entire network management lifecycle.

“Cradlepoint is committed to leading the evolution of Wireless WAN and 5G and is both the first and best choice forcustomers in this space,” says Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. “Our reseller,service provider, and technology partners play acrucial role in this mission. The addition of NTSCOM to our 5G for enterprise branch specialisation program is another important step in leading the path to 5G for business.”

For more information on NTSCOM’s work in the industry, please visit here. For more on Cradlepoint’s 5G for enterprise branch specialisation and the Cradlepoint partner program, please visit Cradlepoint.

