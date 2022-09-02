Ericsson is set to begin the Imagine Live North America Tour, a six-month journey around the U.S. and Canada that will bring Ericsson products and services directly to clients, prospects and communities across more than 60 customer sites. The tour will kick off in late August in Chicago and will provide a hands-on experience allowing visitors to see and interact with Ericsson hardware displays and other demonstrations.

The Ericsson mobile experience will travel across North America through early 2023, from Eastern Canada to the West Coast of the United States. Tour stops will include the offices of key Ericsson customers.

Visitors to the Imagine Live mobile experience will be able to interact with innovative hardware displays, watch new product demonstrations, and engage with product experts about Ericsson’s radio system, private 5G, AI and ML driven operations, advanced networking technology, and more.

As the provider of 5G network equipment in the U.S., Ericsson has created an innovative mobile customer experience that will offer opportunities for collaboration, learning and thought leadership. Through bringing the latest technology right to clients’ doors, Ericsson will share the latest in 5G innovations and advancements. Customers will learn how Ericsson’s offerings can elevate businesses and operations.

The Imagine Live mobile experience has been designed by Cactex Media, a woman-owned business, and is sustainable and COVID-compliant. The experience is powered by solar energy and rechargeable batteries, further contributing to Ericsson’s commitment to cut emissions by 50% throughout its supply chain and portfolio by 2030. As the tour will travel to offices and communities throughout North America, users will not create a carbon footprint by attending.

