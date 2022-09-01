Madrid, Spain, 30 August 2022 – Summa Networks has announced it has joined the Rural Wireless Association (RWA). Summa Networks is the market specialist in Subscribers, Policy and Identity Management. Its solution is a complete software suite to guide carriers in their transition to 5G, including UDM/UDR/AUSF/UDSF and PCF for 5G SA as well as HLR/HSS/AAA/EIR/PCRF for 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G NSA networks, while ensuring their interworking in a single product.

RWA is an American trade association representing rural wireless carriers who each serve fewer than 100,000 subscribers. RWA’s members have joined together to speed up the delivery of new, efficient, and innovative wireless technologies to the population of remote and underserved areas of the United States.

Summa Networks has a clear goal to help RWA members to get the latest technologies in an affordable way to keep their competitive edge and strive for innovation in services.

Several US carriers and customers, among which RINA Wireless, are already using Summa Networks products for their subscriber management needs.

As part of Summa Networks’ commitment to simplify the evolution of carrier networks of all types and sizes, Summa Networks have developed a simple, plug-and-play solution to enable VoLTE and VoWifi communication: VoLTEinabox.

This solution allows carriers to launch VoLTE/VoWiFi in a very short time as it brings all needed elements pre-integrated and pre-tested (IMS core, HSS, PCRF, AAA and optionally an ePDG).

Javier Martin, CEO of Summa Networks says, “We are honored to be members of the association that supports each of its member companies in their efforts to extend wireless coverage to American rural communities from Alaska to Alabama. We are thrilled to be part of the challenge of local operators to choose and integrate world class software components for their mobile network, and we are here to cater for an innovative mobile core technology.”

RWA president John Nettles has greeted Summa Networks. “We are pleased to welcome Summa Networks to our association. RWA’s associate members play a fundamental role in the rural carrier ecosystem, and Summa Networks’ expertise and innovative solutions will certainly be an invaluable addition to the entire community.”

