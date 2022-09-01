Andre Gunnberg of MATRIXX Software

Silicon Valley, Calif., 30 August 2022 – MATRIXX Software, a global specialist in 5G monetisation solutions, announced that communications technology company, TELUS, has selected the MATRIXX digital commerce platform as its 5G monetisation solution. This agreement will give TELUS the agility it needs to easily and seamlessly launch and develop new solutions covering mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), fixed and cloud services for its 17 million customer connections in Canada, through a single cloud native platform. As the Converged Charging System (CCS) of the TELUS 5G network, MATRIXX will enable new and emerging 5G monetisation use cases and opportunities with improved scalability, agility and flexibility, while redefining TELUS’ customer experience with next-generation products and services.

“We are driven by a commitment to putting our customers first,” says Hesham Fahmy, chief information officer, TELUS. “Partnering with MATRIXX will provide us with one of the best monetisation solutions for our next-generation network and services. It’s one of the best technology solutions for meeting our evolving needs as we strive for new and better ways to connect customers across our rapidly expanding 5G network and offer whatever businesses and customers want next. MATRIXX will help reduce our operational costs and improve our products at a faster pace than traditional software, with a step change improvement in our delivery efficiency.”

The MATRIXX platform will enable TELUS to continue to advance its adoption of cloud-based solutions across its products and services. With its networks, TELUS will capitalise on MATRIXX’s simplicity and highly configurable solution to operate independently at the speed required to lead in Canada’s fast-moving telecom and digital market.

Ibrahim Gedeon

“We are excited to partner with MATRIXX to unlock new solutions faster and accelerate our digital future,” says Ibrahim Gedeon, chief technology officer at TELUS. “MATRIXX’s single, streamlined monetisation platform will allow us to develop and launch new business products with more speed and agility, and transform the customer experience through customised service controls and improved functionalities. Leveraging the next wave of 5G capability such as network slicing, IoT and artificial intelligence, this game-changing solution will help power the transformation of key sectors with exciting technologies such as connected health, advanced emergency communications, immersive education and smart agriculture.”

“We are excited to be partnering with the TELUS team as we expand our customer relationships in North America,” says Andre Gunnberg, chief revenue officer of MATRIXX Software. “We share their commitment to customer excellence and vision of transformation. We look forward to being the monetisation platform that enables them to build a better future that is central to their business strategies.”

