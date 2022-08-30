Islamabad, Pakistan. 25 August, 2022 – Nokia announced that Jazz, Pakistan’s mobile operator, has selected Nokia’s latest subscriber data management (SDM) software to enhance HLR/HSS network resiliency and accelerate new product and services for Jazz customers. As part of a phased expansion and deployment strategy, the network will be gradually modernised to fully cloud-based SDM architecture by 2025.

The modernisation strategy will enable Jazz to deploy fully geographically redundant active networks in four data centers in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Faisalabad to ensure network availability as a disaster recovery solution. The deployment, an extension of an existing collaboration, will help Jazz deliver its digital transformation-related ambitions by allowing auto-provisioning of devices and services at massive scale to accelerate Pakistan’s digitalisation. Nokia SDM’s software will reduce the provisioning time for new subscribers, services and functionalities. The cloud transformation of the SDM network will allow Jazz to use network automation for zero-touch capacity scaling. In addition, Nokia NetAct claims to provide a consolidated view of multi-domain, multi-technology networks for ensuring the best network experience.

Abdul Rehman Usmani, vice president, network at Jazz, says “Being the largest digital mobile operator in Pakistan, Jazz is playing a key role in the country’s digitalisation journey. Our extended collaboration with Nokia will help us further improve the customer experience by ensuring network resilience and rapidly launch new consumer and business services. Nokia’s industry-proven solution will help us towards readiness of any future technologies, while enhancing the growing needs of the existing networks.”

Imran Durrani, head of customer team for Jazz at Nokia, says “Nokia SDM’s software will provide Jazz with a consolidated multi-technology network and enhance its digital services by allowing the operator to auto-provision new devices at scale. We look forward to expanding our longstanding relationship with Jazz for this crucial project as part of its network modernisation transformation.”

