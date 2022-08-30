IRVINE, California. 23 August 2022 – Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a provider of RF, microwave and millimetre-wave products, has expanded its line of wideband, log periodic antennas that operate from 600 to 6,000 MHz for point-to-point wireless communications.

Fairview’s new, outdoor-rated, directional antennas function as boosters where the existing cellular signal is weak and needs to reach longer distances. This makes them ideal for strengthening 5G, 4G, LTE, CMDA, LoRA, IoT and Wi-Fi signals.

These high-performance antennas feature 8-inch to 12-inch pigtails terminated with a single Type N female connector, vertical polarisation and brackets that allow for either vertical or horizontal mounting.

The radomes of these 5G, log periodic, directional antennas have a weatherproof ABS construction that ensures they achieve optimum performance and reliability in even the harshest environments. They feature gain ranging from 3 dBi to 16 dBi and can be used for long-distance directional communication over a wide range of frequencies.

“Our expanded line of outdoor-rated, wideband, log periodic, directional antennas offers high-gain performance to support long-distance, point-to-point, wireless applications. This new antenna series covers options for all sub-6 GHz telecommunications, DAS, Wi-Fi and WISP coverage to address all of our customers’ wireless networking requirements,” says Kevin Hietpas, product manager.

The new, wideband, log periodic antennas are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.

