Community-focused ISP Lit Fibre is launching a long-term partnership with FC Clacton to give its stadium a revamp with a raft of improvements, as the broadband provider signifies its commitment to working with the local community.

The project marks Lit Fibre’s commitment to this local market where some areas currently rank among the UK’s 10% worst performing neighbourhoods for average download speeds. The partnership, which has already been established, will see the stadium given an extensive TLC package including a repaint, repair works across the stadium and a new kitchen. This will help ensure FC Clacton which is run as a local Charitable Community Benefit Society can continue its programme of providing children’s meals from the venue.

Lit Fibre is responding to local communities who are looking for a more affordable, advanced solution to accessing the internet and is now providing up to 1 gigabit (Gb) services to residents in Clacton-on-Sea which will help meet the demand for faster, more reliable and capable broadband services which can see savings of over £300pa for households throughout the town.

According to data held by the House of Commons Library for broadband coverage and speeds compiled in June 2022, several areas within Clacton have an average download speed of 45.6 Mbps or less which places these areas in the worst 10% in the UK. The UK average download speed is 71.8Mb, according to Ofcom. The Lit Fibre service will bring ultrafast speeds and rock solid signal to Clacton, Holland-on-Sea, Jaywick and Great Clacton.

To celebrate their launch in Clacton, Lit Fibre which aims to cover 500,000 homes by 2026 will offer a 50% discount for those who sign-up to a package at their stand at Clacton Air Show which is being held on 25 and 26 August. Local residents will be able to order their full-fibre broadband service from a choice of symmetrical 100Mb, 500Mb or 1Gb packages.

Tom Williams, CEO of Lit Fibre, says, “We’re delighted to be investing in Clacton-On-Sea with a focus on making a difference through this grass-roots community project. Our partnership with FC Clacton is a way to build upon the strong pride within the town and benefit young people as well as the fans.

“Our gigabit services will help meet the demand for faster, more reliable and capable broadband services for households. Full fibre provides a vastly superior experience compared to the old unreliable copper infrastructure with speeds up to 18 times faster than other types of broadband service and we believe our competitive pricing will help to bridge Britain’s digital divide.

“Technology requirements have vastly changed within the last decade, with multiple devices being used at any one time with a growing number of household appliances functioning through Wi-Fi. We want to help meet these demands with the latest technologies and a best-in-class, customer service experience which is built upon transparency to ensure an efficient service.”

Stephen Andrews, chairman of FC Clacton, says, “This partnership marks the start of a relationship which will improve the fantastic work already being done at the club to help disadvantaged young people. Both of our organisations are ambitious so I’m sure together will generate many positive impacts for the community.”

Cllr Lesley Wagland, Essex County Council, says, “Digital connections are a huge benefit to our residents and businesses and we’re delighted to see commercial operators rolling out gigabit broadband across the county at a fast pace. We look forward to working closely with Lit Fibre and will continue to support the important work they do.”

