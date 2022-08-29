Magenta Telekom and French investor Meridiam have agreed to form a strategic partnership for Austria’s largest private fibre roll-out initiative. By 2030, the companies will invest EUR 1 billion in the roll-out of fibre to connect over 650,000 households and businesses to high-speed internet (FTTH).

The strategic partnership will target rural regions and cities. The fibre network will be financed by Magenta and Meridiam, with possibilities for public funding being evaluated. The project will not rely on a minimum number of committed customers for the roll-out to start. Magenta and Meridiam can therefore guarantee a fast, dedicated, and flexible roll-out with no additional costs or complications for local communities. Customers will receive a connection into their homes and have access to Magenta’s full product range: high-speed internet, TV, and digital solutions with attractive mobile bundling offers. Furthermore, the fibre infrastructure will be converted into an open network for other providers. This way, multiple telecommunications companies will be able to market and sell their products.

In today’s digitalised environment, fibre is an essential service for full integration and social cohesion. The project will ensure rural areas remain attractive and competitive places to live and work. To ensure that the project meets the needs of the communities, a dedicated community management team will start reaching out to local mayors and stakeholders soon. Construction is due to start this year. Furthermore, the strong partnership between Magenta and Meridiam will ensure that the connection of 650,000 new households and businesses will be completed within a record six years.

Andreas Bierwirth, CEO Magenta Telekom, says “With Meridiam, we have found a strong partner with vast experience in working successfully with industry partners and local communities. Together we are turning the Alpine Republic into a digital republic. As Magenta, our clear strategy is to expand our position as the leading high-speed network provider. After we have upgraded our existing network to 1 Gbit/s throughout the country in recent years, we will focus fully on the expansion of the networks in the coming years. In doing so, we are not only concentrating on the big cities, but are also deliberately going into rural areas. We are expanding directly and immediately without a minimum number of customers who have to sign a preliminary contract, so we are bringing high-performance internet to the regions faster. And we offer coordination with the expansion of our mobile network. So that every community can boast the best, perfectly integrated infrastructure of fibre optics and mobile communications.“

Stephan Wehrmann, business development director DACH Meridiam: “Meridiam has a commitment to deliver sustainable infrastructure that improves the quality of people’s lives. The strategic partnership with Magenta to bring fibre to over 650,000 homes and businesses underlines that commitment to the Austrian people. We look forward to working with Magenta and the local communities to develop this essential infrastructure, provide access to high-quality internet, and make a long-lasting positive impact on society.”

Dominique Leroy, member of the board of management for the Europe segment of Deutsche Telekom AG, says “Austria is a very important market for Deutsche Telekom. We have been investing in the expansion of digital infrastructure for 20 years. Today we are writing the next chapter: the largest private fibre initiative in Austria to date. Deutsche Telekom stands for digital participation: through our joint commitment, 2.5 million customers will be gigabit-enabled by 2030. This is great news for customers, mayors and partners in Austria.”

