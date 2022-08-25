Noel Malcaba of Bristow

Houston, Texas. 23 August 2022 – Speedcast, a communications and IT services provider, announced that the company has signed a multi-year contract with Bristow Group Inc. to deliver technology upgrades and future-proof more than 40 remote sites across the globe, including Australia, Europe, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and North and South America. Houston-based Bristow Group is the global specialist in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions and provides aviation and search and rescue (SAR) solutions to government and civil organisations, with 222 aircraft in its global fleet.

As part of the agreement, more than 40 onshore energy and search and rescue office bases will receive technology and system enhancements via Speedcast’s Unified Global Platform (UGP) and its advanced, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution. Additionally, all sites will benefit from equipment upgrades.

Speedcast’s SD-WAN seamlessly blends VSAT (very small aperture terminal), LEO and MEO solutions, cellular 4G/5G, wireless and MPLS technologies into a single optimised and secure WAN path that delivers the highest quality uptime all the time. As a truly multi-path, multi-orbit connectivity solution, Speedcast’s SD-WAN provides flexible, intelligent and secure network management, and ensures applications have the highest availability and performance.

This contract follows 10 years of connectivity partnership between the organisations, with Speedcast providing 24×7 secure network support for Bristow’s operations, managing its WAN, LAN, voice, and back-up broadband services. The solution supports flight operations, managing a critical lifeline for aircraft to operate safely and efficiently, and enables Bristow personnel to access core enterprise systems and applications such as aircraft maintenance data transfer.

“At Bristow, our mission is to make every flight personal and assure safe, efficient and reliable solutions to deliver superior outcomes to our stakeholders,” says Bristow’s chief information officer, Noel Malcaba. “Speedcast has been our long-standing connectivity partner serving our fleet operations base stations across the globe. Because of the reliable service and advanced technology Speedcast delivers, our team can conduct their work and ensure flights continue to run seamlessly and stay connected, no matter the flight path or destination.”

“As part of this agreement, Speedcast will be conducting technology enhancements and equipment upgrades at many critical base locations, ensuring Bristow benefits from the latest advancements in hybrid connectivity,” says Richard Elson, executive vice president energy at Speedcast. “By future-proofing their network leveraging Speedcast’s Unified Global Platform, we’re confident Bristow will experience the highest quality connection and redundancy, keeping their operations running smoothly. We look forward to continuing to meet Bristow’s requirements for safe and efficient operations.”

To learn more on Speedcast’s energy connectivity solutions, visit our website here.

