Comba Network Systems Company Limited (“Comba Network”), a subsidiary of the Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, has been providing equipment and solutions to support telecom operators to build 5G public and private networks globally. Recently, Comba Network was selected by China Mobile to contribute to the rollout of one of the largest deployments of 5G distributed picocell, which involves 20,000 small cell base stations.

Among more than 20 contenders of the bid, Comba Network ranked first for its overall competitiveness in winning two bid packages, including single-mode distributed picocell and dual-mode distributed picocell. The corresponding shares of the two winning packages are 23.91% and 18.85% respectively.

In the 5G era, the coexistence of macro cell and small cell becomes the mainstream for modern network rollout. As the new generation of cost-effective wireless coverage solution, the 5G distributed picocell supports 5G single-mode and 4G+5G dual-mode configurations. Dedicatedly designed for complex indoor scenarios, it allows greater flexibility and efficiency for various medium and large-scale indoor radio networks that require medium to high-capacity, such as shopping malls, hotels, office buildings, schools, and hospitals.

As an player in the global small cell market, Comba Network was to invest in R&D of 5G cloud-based small cell solutions, and the remarkable achievements demonstrate its success over the years.

Released the commercial 5G cloud small cell solution jointly with China Mobile and Intel in June 2019.

in June 2019. Obtained the CTA certification in China for cloud-based 5G base stations in October 2020.

Comba smart factory application using the 5G cloud small cell solution was awarded first prize and the “Best Commercial Value Award” in the 3rd 5G application competition – Guangdong District organised by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China in September 2020.

Supported our strategic partners to release the high-reliability 5G private network solution for the mining industry in October 2020.

Released the private network platform FLeX5, an total solution for 5G+ verticals, including smart mining, smart factory, smart education, and smart healthcare, in February 2021.

Comba Network is committed to continuous innovation and development in the information and communication domains. Selected once again by China Mobile demonstrates the company’s capabilities in technological novelty in the small cell market. In future, Comba Network will continue to reinforce its position in the small cell market, while striving to deliver high-value solutions and services in developing 5G networks for the customers.

