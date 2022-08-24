Nick Read of Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc reports it has entered into heads of terms with 4iG Public Ltd Company and Corvinus Zrt, a Hungarian state holding company, in relation to the potential sale of 100% of Vodafone Magyarorszag Tavkozlesi Zrt (Vodafone Hungary). The deal is for a total cash consideration equivalent to an enterprise value of HUF 715bn (€1.8 billion). This represents a multiple of 9.1x Adjusted EBITDAaL for the 12-month period ending 31 March, 2022.

Vodafone Hungary is a converged network operator in Hungary, and a combination with 4iG is expected by the parties involved to create a clear number two operator in the country across mobile and fixed communications with broader ICT (Information and Communications Technology) capabilities. It also supports the Hungarian state’s goal of creating a national ICT champion.

The combination with 4iG is complementary, with limited overlaps and the addition of Vodafone Hungary’s infrastructure to the 4iG group will create a stronger competitor to the incumbent operator.

Nick Read, chief executive of Vodafone, says, “The Hungarian Government has a clear strategy to build a Hungarian owned national champion in the ICT sector. This combination with 4iG will allow Vodafone Hungary, which has a proud history of success and innovation in the country, to play a major role in the future growth and development of the sector as a much stronger scaled and fully converged operator. The combined entity will increase competition and have greater access to investment to further the digitalisation of Hungary.”

The transaction is subject to completion of confirmatory due diligence, the parties entering into binding transaction documentation and obtaining regulatory approval. They are targeting completion by the end of 2022.

Vodafone’s shared services business in Hungary VOIS is not included in the transaction perimeter and it will continue to provide services to Vodafone’s other operating companies.

