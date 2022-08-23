17 August, 2022 – ATIS’ Next G Alliance announced the formation of the Next G Alliance (NGA) research council and publication of its 6G research priorities. These actions are the first steps in aligning the future vision for 6G in North America with the research that will drive wireless leadership over the next decade.

The research council brings together leading industry and academic experts from the NGA to collaborate on the development of a comprehensive North American 6G research strategy. It will leverage key NGA findings and lay the groundwork for cooperative efforts that may be undertaken by government, industry, and academia in North America. Research council members will also advance research goals established by the NGA, working with the U.S. and Canadian governments as well as private-sector 6G research communities.

Research Council members are Muriel Medard (MIT); Tommaso Melodia (Northeastern); Nick Laneman (Notre Dame); Zhi Ding (UC Davis); Ekram Hossain (University of Manitoba); Jeff Andrews (UT Austin); Andrew Clegg (Google); Amitava Ghosh (Nokia); Nageen Himayat (Intel); Ali Khayrallah (Ericsson); Meryem Simsek (VMware); and Ed Tiedemann (Qualcomm).

“The Research Council will drive the NGA’s research agenda forward as a leadership resource within the NGA and externally through engagement in academic, governmental, and industrial research forums,” says Eric Burger, who heads the NGA technical program office at the Virginia Tech Applied Research Corporation.

“Developing an action plan to advance NGA goals in unison with the government and 6G research communities is the Research Council’s first step,” says Next G Alliance managing director Mike Nawrocki. “The goal is to assess the current public and private sector research landscape in North America and advance collaborative opportunities that put North America at the forefront of 6G research and global leadership.”

Since launching its ambitious technical work program over a year ago, the NGA has grown to include over 100 of the leading Information and Communications Technology companies, academic institutions, and government agencies operating in the North American market. The NGA research priorities are the culmination of collaboration among NGA working groups, involving more than 800 experts from the 6G wireless ecosystem. They cover applications, technologies, sustainability goals, and social and economic drivers. These priorities directly support the six “Audacious Goals” set forth in NGA’S Roadmap to 6G in the areas of trust, security and resilience; digital world experience; sustainability; cost-efficient solutions; distributed cloud and communications systems; and AI-native wireless solutions.

