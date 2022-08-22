Redlands, United States. 17 August, 2022 – Nonprofits are increasingly taking a geographic approach to implementing their plans and ensuring the success of their goals. One nonprofit organisation recently used geospatial technology to target likely donors as well as identify areas in need while addressing the recent baby formula shortage. To support and advance the missions of similar small nonprofits that may think geographic information systems (GIS) software is out of reach, Esri, the global provider in location intelligence, has launched the Esri small nonprofit organisation grant initiative. The grant initiative will provide 150 501(c)(3) nonprofit organisations with access to GIS training and software.

“The Esri small nonprofit organisation grant initiative is focused on enabling nonprofits to leverage GIS to achieve their goals while cooperating with local communities,” says Christopher Thomas, Esri director of government markets. “We are proud to assist small nonprofit organisations that are new to GIS, while helping them understand the unique perspective and new insights location brings to data.”

The GIS technology available to grantees will empower nonprofits of all sizes to better communicate their cause, understand communities, act on their mission, measure impacts, as well as extend services, attract volunteers, expand donor networks, and shape public policies.

The Esri small nonprofit organisation grant Initiative will provide recipients with

i. One (1) GIS Professional User- ArcGIS Pro, ArcGIS Online

ii. Two (2) Creator Named Users- ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Enterprise

iii. Two (2) Viewer Named Users- ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Enterprise

iv. Two (2) ArcGIS Business Analyst Web App Standard Add-Ons

Nonprofits working in the areas of civic and humanitarian efforts, economic advancement, conservation, food insecurity, and civil rights can all leverage GIS through this program. The deadline for grant applications is January 31, 2023. Awards will be announced in two phases on November 17, 2022 and February 28, 2023

To learn about the Esri small nonprofit organisation grant initiative, visit Esri or contact the Esri nonprofit team at adoptanonprofit@esri.com.

