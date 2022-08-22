FutureNet Asia 2022 opens its doors in 9 weeks! Register today and join 100s of senior executives from across the region with a shared interest in how putting more intelligence into the network is driving the future telco and leveraging new service and market opportunities.

The focus of the event is ‘Network Automation and AI, Defining the Roadmap for the Asia Pacific Telco of the Future’ and covers six core theme over two days of live & interactive content. We are shining a spotlight on our second theme ‘5G, Edge & Cloud-Native Vision Vs Hype Vs Reality’’.

Featuring some of the thinkers and most innovative companies:

Panel discussion: Operating at the edge: What is the opportunity & does it drive real value?

What are the key use cases that will be enabled by edge? And do they need the edge for it?

What is the value vs application and implementation costs?

What are the opportunities and defining the right model for ROI

Pathway to automation and scale: what is the roadmap?

Presentation: Cloud metro: The new edge for sustainable business growth

Why Metro is the new “Edge”, and the big growth potential this presents to service providers.

How Cloud Metro differs from the traditional retro metro.

Why a new approach is needed to sustain profitable growth, skilled staff and your business’ carbon commitment.

How a fully automated Metro allows you to improve operations, assure experience, secure infrastructure, and cut your energy consumption

Panel discussion: Automation and AI: Enabling the intelligent 5G edge

How can AI & automation be implemented to trailblase the latest service innovations?

What are the key challenges at this stage and what solutions are available today?

How will the cloud network be set up to support 5G Edge?

How to build an intelligent operation and implement it within your people and processes?

Keynote fireside chat: The journey to cloud native

What are the key applications that have been enabled by a fully virtualised cloud network?

Key challenges for the implementation

Understanding the business model & strategy for ROI

Presentation: Demystifying the complexity of cloud-native core in 5G networks

How is Cloud-Native changing the landscape of Edge and 5G?

How can you overcome the challenges and still be operational?

Moving towards cloud native fully automated hyper modular mobile networks

How to bring operational ease, resilience, security and observability?

Cloud native automation framework: From core-base station to devices

Panel Discussion: What are the on-going challenges to slice the network and how can they be overcome?

Will AI & automation play a part in slicing the network and how can this be integrated?

What will the mechanism look like and how will best practices be deployed?

What does the vendor landscape look like?

Interactive panel- Operationalising 5G slicing: defining the orchestration needs of the virtualised RAN/ORAN

How do you orchestrate all the components to enable network slicing?

What’s the role of intent for network slicing?

How do you enable dynamic end to end on shared resources?

How do you address security concerns?

How do you ensure 5G enterprises are part of the ecosystem?

