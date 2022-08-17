Muscat, Oman. 11 August, 2022 – Ooredoo Group, a international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia, launched its new brand positioning and tagline – ‘Upgrade Your World’.

In a fast-moving industry that thrives on innovation, Ooredoo’s new brand positioning reflects a future-proof, employee- and customer-centric narrative that forms the core of its corporate transformation strategy.

Upgrade your world

Ooredoo Group’s new tagline is about enabling human progress, reflecting the company’s commitment to keep improving, never standing still.

‘Upgrade Your World’ promises to keep moving customers and employees forward – whether in small steps or giant leaps – with every connection, innovation and service provided for every person, business, community and country the group serves across its global footprint.

Bold, vibrant, distinctive and upgraded, Ooredoo’s new visual identity emanates the same spirit and passion for which the company is celebrated, and reflects its forward-thinking attitude.

To get to know more about Ooredoo’s new Identity, click here Ooredoo

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, MD and Group CEO, Ooredoo, says “This is a hugely exciting new phase for Ooredoo, and one to which we have all looked forward for some time. It is the continuation of our successful transformation programme to embed a culture of continuous evolution in all aspects of our business, from improving the employee and customer experiences to ultimately improving value for our shareholders. Anchored to our ethos to enrich the digital lives of our customers, our new tagline ‘Upgrade Your World’ perfectly encapsulates our mission to place our people and customers at the heart of everything we do. It is also our promise to move them forward, enabling them to consistently be a step ahead of the curve anywhere they are.”

Noor Al Sulaiti, CEO of Ooredoo Oman, says “We have always been committed to driving and upgrading digital transformation in Oman, aligning with Oman’s 2040 Vision, and taking the country into the next phase of digital leadership. Our commitment to the community and to our customers is the driving force behind our aim for continual improvement and innovation. We look forward to taking our customers on an upgraded journey with us to this end.”

What it means to our customers

‘Upgrade Your World’ empowers customers to make the choices that suit them, by giving them options to take their experiences to a higher standard and enabling them to realise their growth.

For Ooredoo it means continuing to invest in networks to provide connectivity irrespective of where customers are, and continuing to invest in maximising the customer experience through its products and services.

Ooredoo’s advanced networks are enabling the Internet of Things and Data Analytics through 5G – now available in Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Maldives and Indonesia.

Ooredoo’s apps are providing a completely digital mobile experience, with Mobile Money apps offering a range of new services particularly to unbanked communities.

And to serve its customers even better, the company is also investing in its own people, supporting young leaders, as well as attracting, retaining and developing the next generation of talent. Ooredoo is aiming to become the employer of choice in each of its markets through the evolution of a more agile, team-focused corporate culture.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, deputy group CEO and CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, adds “The Ooredoo brand refresh and renewed positioning will stand us in good stead in the coming years, as we continue to future-proof our business in a faster, more agile and more inspiring manner aligned with our business model and our position as a leading telco provider. We can see that work and home lives are becoming ever more digital and intertwined, increasing the need for a trusted, dynamic and evolved connectivity provider in all our markets. ‘Upgrade Your World- our new brand positioning – will take us to ever greater heights; it will further enable us to delight and enrich our customers’ digital lives by enabling them to connect through a strong ecosystem of superior networks, advanced technology and digital services.”

In recent years, Ooredoo launched a company-wide business transformation programme, investing heavily in network upgrades, products and people to deliver transformational digital experiences to customers wherever they want them online.

This led to strong competitive performance in the markets in which the Group operates, resulting in great achievements and major milestones including enabling Qatar to launch a live 5G network in 2018.

Ooredoo’s fresh new look is a natural progression of this business transformation journey.

A communication campaign will be launched to accompany the new brand positioning and will be gradually rolled out across the markets.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus