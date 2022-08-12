Sao Paulo, Brazil. 10 August 2022 – Motorola Solutions has announced the launch of WAVE PTX in Brazil, an instant communication service via broadband subscription, offering nationwide coverage independent of network technology. WAVE PTX allows companies to connect their different work teams instantaneously and reliably in order to keep operations up and running for optimal productivity.

Many companies globally within the transportation and logistics, private security, manufacturing, agribusiness, construction, real estate and hospitality sectors are already transforming their communications capabilities with the help of this service. WAVE PTX offers PTT voice communications and secure data in real time via any IP-network, allowing workers and their teams to share images, documents, maps, messages and videos, and to stay connected using their usual devices (cellphones, tablets, notebooks, radios), no matter what network they are using.

WAVE PTX is a flexible, cloud-based solution that operates with any mobile Android or IOS device or PCs with a web dispatcher, and allows for interoperability with two-way radio systems such as DMR and TETRA. It also includes video streaming, which makes it possible for WAVE PTX users to continually stream video from their device at the push-of-a-button, allowing others to view events and activities in real time.

In addition to the application and its features, the solution includes advanced dispatch software that organises and coordinates team communications, providing a comprehensive overview of all operations. This includes precise mapping tools to locate people and resources, which helps increase situational awareness and protect workers in times of emergency.

“Today’s world, where remote and virtual work predominates, highlights the need for employees to be able to securely connect from any location and from any device. WAVE PTX is a flexible and scalable solution that can be quickly implemented, allowing instant team communication at the push-of-a-button, ensuring work groups are connected at all times to maintain productive and efficient operations,” says Manuel Moreno, broadband PTT product manager for Motorola Solutions Latin America.

Motorola Solutions complements its WAVE PTX offering with TLK 100 (portable) and TLK 150 (mobile) devices, designed exclusively for this service, which optimises effectiveness and ease-of-use, and facilitates interoperability with MOTOTRBO two-way radios systems.

The new devices have location services, 3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, voice announcement and incoming call identification. For greater comfort, the device can be configured remotely and “over-the-air” via web browser. The TLK 100 and TLK150 robust design is based on military standards and is ready for use on nationwide broadband.

WAVE PTX application is available in Brazil through authorised Motorola Solutions distributors.

