Denver, United States. 10 August, 2022 – Quantum Fiber is connecting more families and small businesses with fibre internet expansions in more than 20 markets across 12 states. Quantum Fiber is built for the always-online home and small business, with a focus on symmetrical high-speed fibre connectivity and a fully enabled digital customer experience offering:

Gigabit and multi-gigabit broadband speeds

99.9% reliability

Symmetrical upload and download speeds

No contracts, no bundles, no data caps

100% digital ordering and subscription-based billing

“As we continue to invest in and expand our fibre footprint, our work with local governments and municipalities is key to helping bridge the digital divide and deliver an exceptional fibre internet experience for residents and small businesses,” says Maxine Moreau, Lumen’s president of mass markets. “We know customers need high-speed symmetrical and reliable broadband service. Powered by technology upgrades in the communities we serve, Quantum Fiber provides the consistent, fast connectivity needed for remote learning, remote work applications, telehealth, entertainment and connecting with the important people in our lives.”

Connecting communities nationwide

Work is underway to bring Quantum Fiber to homes and businesses in cities nationwide, including:

Arizona

Colorado

Florida

Idaho

Iowa

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Oregon

Utah

Washington

Providing gigabit and multi-gigabit speeds, the expansion will provide the fast and reliable connectivity critical to today’s modern communities. Check current availability in your area: Quantum Fiber.

Quantum Fiber strongly supports closing the digital divide and continues to work closely with communities, government officials and policymakers on creative public-private partnerships, including state and federal grant opportunities, to bring high-speed internet services to more American homes and businesses.

Additional information for select markets is below.

Arizona: With nearly 29,000 fibre route miles in Arizona today, Quantum Fiber is investing to bring fibre to additional communities in and around Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale and Tucson. Additional investments from Quantum Fiber and the Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program will bring fibre to the Gila Bend area as well as help meet the state’s larger connectivity goals for rural and underserved areas.

Colorado: Several communities, including Aurora, Colorado Springs and Denver, will soon have Quantum Fiber. This build will add to the more than 25,000 established fibre route miles statewide.

Florida: With a current fibre footprint that spans more than 23,000 fibre route miles, work is underway to bring Quantum Fiber to families and small businesses in and around central Florida as well as Cape Coral, Ft. Myers and Ocala.

Idaho: With about 6,000 fibre route miles spanning the state, Quantum Fiber will expand this reach to deliver fast and reliable internet to communities in and around Ada County.

Iowa: Communities in and around Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and West Des Moines will soon have Quantum Fiber, adding to the more than 9,000 fibre route miles currently in place.

Minnesota: Building on the more than 18,000 fibre route miles statewide, work is underway to bring Quantum Fiber to communities in and around Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Utah: With nearly 11,000 fibre route miles already statewide, Quantum Fiber is bringing fibre to communities in and around Ogden, Salt Lake City and St. George.

Washington: Families and small businesses in Bellingham, Olympia, Seattle, Spokane and Tacoma will soon see Quantum Fiber available in their area. This build will add to the more than 19,000 fibre route miles statewide.

Additional Resources:

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus