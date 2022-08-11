09 August, 2022 – Optus has switched on a new tower in Jimboomba, with residents now benefitting from enhanced Optus mobile coverage and services.

The new tower, located on Anders St, provides Optus customers with greater communication options while working in and driving through Jimboomba, servicing the population of 8,000 residents.

Optus territory general manager – South Queensland, Nick Channell, is pleased to be strengthening Optus’ mobile coverage in the region.

“We’re proud to enhance coverage of our Optus network in regional South Queensland with the addition of a new tower in Jimboomba which has mid and high band 5G deployed in addition to our 4G coverage and capacity layers. As we continue to expand our footprint and strengthen the digital economy, Optus aims to help Australians stay connected with a reliable and strong network. We are rolling out our best network ever, knowing that our customers want faster download speeds and trustworthy connectivity so they can stay connected to the things that they love.”

The investment to expand Optus’ telecommunications infrastructure and mobile coverage in regional South Queensland is part of an ongoing project to improve coverage, reliability, and speed across the Optus mobile network. With seven new sites built since the beginning of 2020, this tower will provide new coverage and capacity to the area, offering a competitive telecommunications alternative for residents and businesses in the Jimboomba area.

“Alongside the new mobile tower, Jimboomba’s Optus store accompanies the improved 4G and 5G connectivity and capacity, offering our network and services at a great value, and further facilitating competition and choice for local businesses and residents,” adds Channell.

The store, located at Jimboomba Central, has worked with the local community to ensure residents remain connected and can access Optus services when they need it most.

