The sustainability journey follows a path much like digital transformation both are disruptive forces that require companies to adapt. As Albert Tan, Accenture’s communications & media industry lead on Sustainability says, communications service providers (CSPs) that pursue sustainability quickly have the chance to define the new space and build advantages before slow-moving peers even get started.

However, there is no one-size-fits-all solution for a sustainable CSP, and solutions must be tailored based on the opportunity, existing capabilities, and supporting infrastructure. To become a climate leader, CSPs must consider priority areas for investment alongside new ways of working.

Areas for investment

CSPs will inevitably need to make some strategic investments in order to increase their momentum towards sustainability targets and there are three key areas to explore.

Area 1: Energy management

The first is energy management, including data-driven tools that provide a holistic view of energy sources, pricing, and utilisation. These tools also generate insights about the overall organisation of the network, network operating expenses, and help to find ways to integrate more renewables, remedy inefficiencies, and optimise buying schemes.

Area 2: Operations and hardware

The second investment opportunity is in operations and hardware, with more efficient chips, network infrastructure, and other materials helping to integrate sustainability into daily business decisions.

Area 3: Investment

Finally, investment in products, procurement, innovation, and supply chain can help to infuse sustainability in the full lifecycle of a product.

A comprehensive analysis of these areas will help to create the strongest business case for sustainable transformation and innovation. Those who invest wisely will drive more valuable transformations reaping the rewards for both the environment and for their business.

New ways of working

To maximise investments, there must be a comprehensive cultural shift within the organisation. This starts with internal leadership, focused on building new capabilities, guiding teams, and championing investments in new tools, data management and processes so the workforce is equipped to implement change.

They will also champion sustainability metrics. These need to be engrained into overall business metrics, like net subscribers, to become a core tenet of a company. A pragmatic, widely visible sustainability change management roadmap, aligned with CSPs’ emission reduction long term plan, drives change, as does quarterly accountability.

A new culture of innovation can then start to emerge. As organisations recognise savings, new investments increase; as employees learn more about sustainability, new ideas grow; and as tools and data tracking investments mature, new opportunities are identified. Sustainability innovation is driving benefits for the core business: 63% of CEOs who report setting science-based targets say it is driving innovation in their companies.

Drive new ways to change

A sustainably-oriented approach to creative development and problem solving will continuously drive new ways to change practices, processes, and products and services to move a company closer to or even beyond the net zero goalpost. By pursuing sustainability quickly, CSPs around the world will build their core business, deepen customer relationships, and position themselves for sustainable innovation in the future.

The author is Albert Tan, communications & media industry lead at Accenture.

