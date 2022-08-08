Shenzhen, China. 04 August, 2022 – ZTE Corporation, a provider of telecommunications, enterprise, and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, has passed the GSMA NESAS (Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme) 2.1 audit for network equipment vendor development and product lifecycle processes with its 5G New Radio (NR) and 5G Core Network (5GC) products.

The audit is implemented by ATSEC, a Swedish independent information security company designated by GSMA, based on the latest GSMA NESAS 2.1 released on January 28, 2022.

The increasing dependence from society and business on networks brings more complexity to network convergence, and the supply chain security of network equipment vendors has become paramount. The security requirements for “sourcing of third-party components”, which has been added in the latest version of NESAS, stand out in the supply chain. As an industry security assurance framework, GSMA NESAS is constantly iterating on the basis of application experiences, new security needs and feedbacks from all stakeholders.

“After ZTE’s RAN and core network products passed the NESAS 1.0 audit in 2020, ZTE has been committed to meeting industry security requirements and optimising our High Performance Product Development (HPPD) R&D process, and then became the industry-first vendor to pass the GSMA NESAS 2.1 audit this year,” says Yang Tiejian, the security director of ZTE wireless operation division. “To ensure our customers’ cybersecurity and achieve the common goals of all stakeholders, ZTE keeps up with the latest industry requirements and constantly enhances its product security capabilities.”

Adhering to the principle of transparency and openness, ZTE will implement and evaluate security measures, obtain security certifications as required by customers and regulators, and manage risks throughout the product lifecycle. In the era of global digital transformation, ZTE, with great commitment to becoming a driver of digital economy, has been providing customers with secure and trustworthy networks and services.



For more details, please check the official website of GSMA.

