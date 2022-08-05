Fairfax, VA, USA, 4 August 2022 – TEOCO, the provider of analytics, assurance and optimisation solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, announces the release of Helix 11.3, the latest version of its Service Assurance Solution.

Helix 11.3 is the Helix version to offer Long Term Support (LTS), and will be supported and maintained for five years, longer than standard editions of the solution. This enhanced support will cater to TEOCO’s CSP customers who prefer a less frequent release pace, but who also require up to date service packs with security patches and critical bug fixes.

In addition, the new release includes a new performance management anomalies detection dashboard, an improved ability to investigate and take action according to anomalies’ algorithm results. Helix’s new Sentinel commands feature also enables users to send network commands from any Sentinel widget, as well as run diagnostics for enhanced investigation.

“TEOCO’s long history of commitment to its customer base, led to our new Long Term Support version,” says Shachar Ebel, CTO, TEOCO. “This version comes ahead of a major release planned for the end of the year, which will leap jump cloud-native functionalities, scalability and elasticity. We continue to focus on improving and simplifying network management, engineering and monitoring, while upgrading and modernising our platform and infrastructure to the latest technologies.”

