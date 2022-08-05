Anthony Goonetilleke of Amdocs

Jersey City, NJ, USA. 3 August 2022 – Amdocs, a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has announced a deeper collaboration with Vodafone Germany. Together they aim to accelerate the German techco operator’s digital transformation, enabling it to deliver an optimised customer experience across all touchpoints while achieving greater operational efficiency.

The cooperation signals a strengthening and deepening of the relationship between the two companies, following a 2019 agreement through which Vodafone Germany established a modern, cloud-native technology architecture based on a scalable, agile delivery model.

Under the newly expanded deal, teams from the two companies will collaborate to implement and operate a new digital stack, unifying and consolidating technology across Vodafone Germany’s different lines of business. Embracing a DevOps approach, a fully automated continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipeline will be introduced, allowing daily deployments in line with a fully Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) operating model.

“Our digital transformation is building momentum, as we embrace cutting-edge technologies and methodologies in order to future-proof our operations and provide our customers with an unified experience,” says Ralf Hellebrand, programme director, Technology at Vodafone Germany. “Reaching the production stage with our first live customers following our initial transformation programme with Amdocs is a significant milestone, and we’re excited to be deepening our collaboration”

“We’re delighted to be strengthening and expanding our collaboration with Vodafone Germany as we deliver tangible value on their journey to seamless customer experiences,” says Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of strategy at Amdocs. “This agreement exemplifies how we are delivering value to our customers as they innovate around new and exciting connectivity services.”

