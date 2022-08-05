Rahul Gupta of Allied Telesis

San Jose, CA, USA – Allied Telesis, a global specialist in connectivity solutions and intelligent networking tools, is pleased to announce its launch of the AR4050S-5G Mobile Broadband UTM Firewall.

The AR4050S-5G supports the growing use of immersive-experience applications, video conferencing, and other online corporate resources. Businesses relying on mobile WAN connections can fully utilise these applications thanks to the performance of 5G on the AR4050S-5G. In addition, dual SIM card slots support resilient mobile connectivity, with the ability to use SIM cards from two different carriers and 4G services if required.

The power of 5G enables unprecedented mobile data speed with low latency to boost network performance, ideal for rural areas and remote office connectivity. The AR4050S-5G resolves the increased demand for access to business applications across the corporate WAN.

“Adding 5G connectivity to the UTM firewall allows us to combine SD-WAN with mobile backup to provide an extremely reliable connection under all conditions.” says Rahul Gupta, chief technology officer at Allied Telesis. “Businesses can enjoy flexible WAN deployment, with high-speed 5G mobile broadband, to link remote offices to the corporate network or to back up wired Ethernet Internet connections.”

The AR4050S-5G is available to order now.

For more information, please contact Allied Telesis Sales.

