Hickory, United States. 02 August, 2022 – CommScope announced it has been selected by Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) as the provider for its next generation mobile connectivity transformation at AT&T Centre, home of the San Antonio Spurs. CommScope’s in-building wireless solutions will deliver dedicated 4G, 5G, and private wireless network access. These solutions will allow fans and concert goers to enjoy an immersive experience while providing operational efficiency for the venue and vendors.

With CommScope’s ERA all-digital DAS, the AT&T Centre will increase its mobile broadband wireless capacity to provide an augmented fan experience utilising ultra-wideband 5G. This enables fans to enjoy frictionless event-day conveniences such as immersive content, paperless entry, cashless payments, and in-seat ordering with their smartphones. They will also experience low latency interaction when they engage with experiences through the recently launched official Spurs Mobile App.

“All these capabilities require venues to provide fast and reliable wireless networks. CommScope is honored to provide our premier ERA DAS platform and CBRS solutions for the Spurs to enable these innovative offerings for their fans at AT&T Centre,” states Darla Braun, SVP sales and business development, CommScope.

In addition to being selected as the in-building cellular platform for fan facing mobile broadband, SS&E selected CommScope CBRS to provide the AT&T Centre with its private wireless network, dedicated to operations and enhanced security around the arena. This purpose-built private network can easily address a wide range of business-critical operational needs and allows for the addition of digital elements such as smart parking, analytics, security, and crowd management without stressing existing networks.

“We are thrilled to have CommScope equip AT&T Centre with a high speed and reliable network solution that allows us to realise cost savings while providing an enhanced fan experience,” says Joe Loomis, VP of finance and technology, Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

CommScope’s ERA increases efficiency by reducing head-end space by as much as 80% over a traditional analog system, all while minimising network complexity and costs. Not only will AT&T Centre be equipped to maximise the “fan experience,” but it will also capitalise environmentally on power, space and cooling savings. ERA DAS provides the arena with the network architecture necessary to deliver a high-speed experience from beginning to end, while also being flexible enough to adapt to future needs. CommScope’s CBRS portfolio enables organisations to leverage a high capacity and highly secure mission-critical network that is easily deployed and cloud managed.

