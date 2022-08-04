Munich, Germany. 03 August, 2022 – Rohde & Schwarz is implementing a full range of 5G NR Release 17 features in its powerful signal generation and analysis test solutions. Software options for the R&S SMW200A vector signal generator and R&S FSW signal analysers have been upgraded to fulfil the exacting requirements of this latest 5G specification. The R&S FSVA3000 signal and spectrum analyser and R&S SMM100A vector signal generator also handle 5G NR Release 17.

Delivering faster and more responsive experiences in mobile broadband communications, 5G new radio (NR) is the global standard for a unified, more capable 5G wireless air interface. It promises significantly quicker mobile broadband experiences, extending mobile technology to connect and redefine new and emerging industries.

Some key features for Release 17 include ultra-reliable low latency communications (URLLC) for industrial IoT, integrated access and backhaul (IAB), and radio access network slicing for NR. In addition, 3GPP extends the frequency support to 71 GHz. This extension requires an adaptation of the physical layer, notably the addition of two new subcarrier spacings (480 kHz and 960 kHz), and the support of wider signal bandwidths of up to 2 GHz.

Requirements for high-quality signal test are embodied in a new enhanced dynamic frontend module for R&S FSW signal and spectrum analyser. This makes the solution ideal for evaluating any high-end communication components or systems, including 5G NR FR2 or IEEE 802.11ay/ad chipsets, amplifiers, user equipment and base stations.

Moreover, a new 67 GHz frequency option for the R&S SMW200A vector signal generator allows up to 72 GHz in overrange mode. This ensures support of all planned higher frequency 5G bands, as well as the 60 GHz WiGig band, and inter-satellite links. Key attributes of the generator include excellent modulation quality, flat frequency response, and four hardware-based levels of phase noise performance equally apply to the new frequency options.

The latest 5G options for the R&S SMW200A vector signal generator and the R&S FSW signal analyser are available from Rohde & Schwarz now. For further information on 5G NR test solutions from Rohde & Schwarz, please visit Rohde & Schwarz.

