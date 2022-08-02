Andrew Thomas of Stonepeak

Denver, 1 August 2022 – Lumen Technologies says that it has officially closed the sale of its Latin American operations to Stonepeak for $2.7 billion (€2.65 billion) cash. This Latin American business is called Cirion, operating as an independent portfolio company of Stonepeak.

“This divestiture is an important step in achieving Lumen’s strategic goals as we sharpen our focus on key strategic assets while also providing our LATAM employees and customers an opportunity for continued growth,” says Jeff Storey, Lumen president and CEO. “This transaction also positions our Lumen Platform for long term growth, allowing Lumen to invest in a strategic mix of assets and alliances that allows us to deliver what our customers want anywhere in the world.”

Lumen and Cirion have established a strategic relationship to serve customers in the region. It includes reciprocal reselling and network arrangements that leverage each other’s extensive fibre footprints, data centres, and other network assets.

“We share Jeff’s excitement about Cirion’s opportunity in Latin America, given the platform’s strong footprint and ambition to continue expanding its fibre and data centre network across the entire region,” says Andrew Thomas, Stonepeak managing director and co-head of communications. “We are excited to partner with the Cirion team and apply our experience as active investors in global digital infrastructure to drive sustainable long-term growth.”

Key highlights:

The $2.7 billion (€2.65 billion) transaction provides additional capital to enable Lumen to invest in key growth areas and support the company’s other capital allocation priorities, including ongoing debt paydown.

Stonepeak has named Lumen’s LATAM Regional President, Facundo Castro, as the new CEO of Cirion and is retaining the current executive team and existing employees. Cirion has also added several new hires in recent months to the company’s executive team, all of whom bring extensive experience in the sector across the region.

