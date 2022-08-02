Eric Milam of Searchlight Security Ltd

Portsmouth, UK & Washington DC, USA. 1 August 2022 – Searchlight Security, a dark web intelligence company, has introduced new automated reporting functionality into its DarkIQ dark web monitoring solution. This is designed to help security analysts and managed security service providers (MSSPs) to quickly and easily communicate external threats to executives.

DarkIQ is a dark web monitoring solution that utilises a comprehensive dark web dataset, said to be the only one that includes dark web traffic to and from the organisation’s network. It takes the attributes that are most important to a business including employee credentials, software, devices, IP addresses, network components, and company datasets and alerts organisations to their presence in deep and dark web marketplaces, forums, and conversations, which could indicate an imminent attack. This threat intelligence is specific to the organisation, removing “alert fatigue” and allowing security teams to prioritise the most urgent threats to the business.

DarkIQ’s new automated reporting function builds on its existing capabilities by helping analysts to more easily communicate the dark web intelligence they discover improving response times to possible attacks and educating the wider business on dark web threats.

Eric Milam, EVP product at Searchlight Security explaines, “Our mission is to make dark web intelligence as relevant and actionable for businesses as possible and our new reporting function is a huge part of that. Threat intelligence is only powerful if it can be understood and acted on otherwise it is just noise. Communication is everything.”

DarkIQ Reporting gives enterprise security teams and MSSPs the ability to:

Generate slick reports with one click – with threat intelligence data automatically pulled, inputted, and presented from the DarkIQ platform.

Select the right level of detail for the audience – with an “Executive” report option for a high level summary or “Detailed” report for security personnel, which includes recommended remediative actions that should be taken based on the threat data.

Add and remove reporting fields – to further customise the report to suit the audience by adding, moving, or removing components, as well as the ability for security teams to add their own analysis, context and observations.

Customise design – with the ability to brand reports and change the font and color scheme, a particularly important feature for MSSPs reselling DarkIQ to their customers.

Resource more effectively – with less time spent on reporting so they can spend more time protecting the business.

Demonstrate Return on Investment – with the ability to show imminent threats that have been identified and prevented through dark web intelligence.

Milam concludes, “In threat intelligence, the job isn’t done until the report is filed. This is a burden on security teams that we wanted to and have been able to alleviate, because every minute less they spend reporting is a minute more they can spend stopping the bad guys. At the same time, they have a better solution to deliver pre-attack intelligence with more clarity so the business can be more proactive in stopping imminent threats.”

