27 July, 2022 – SaskTel announced that it is investing approximately [$10 million (€9.73 million)] to install Samsung radio access network (RAN) equipment and significantly improve the 4G LTE data capacity of its wireless network serving 30 rural communities. SaskTel has already begun work to upgrade these towers and anticipates the majority of upgrades will be complete by the end of March 2023.

“This investment by SaskTel will ensure residents in these rural communities continue to enjoy high quality and reliable communication services so that they may take full advantage of the economic, social, and educational opportunities the modern world has to offer,” says Don Morgan, minister responsible for SaskTel.

These upgrades will increase the 4G LTE data capacity in each of the communities by over 100%. The added capacity will ensure that SaskTel wireless customers can continue to fully utilise their smartphones without being slowed by network congestion.

“In addition to enhancing the wireless experience that our customers receive today, these upgrades will lay the foundation for the deployment of 5G in the future as we continue our work to bring the next generation in wireless technology to our customers across the province,” says Doug Burnett, SaskTel president and CEO.

In recent years, SaskTel has completed a number of initiatives to enhance its wireless network in rural Saskatchewan. The most notable of these initiatives being Wireless Saskatchewan, a joint program between SaskTel and the Government of Saskatchewan which saw the Crown corporation invest over [$107 million (€104.16 million)] to expand its high speed fusion Internet network to 34 new towers and improve wireless connectivity throughout the province with the construction of over 190 cell towers in provincial parks, along highways, and rural communities and areas.

These network upgrades are a direct result of SaskTel’s commitment to invest more than [$1.5 billion (€1.46 billion)] of capital across Saskatchewan over the next five years. These investments will ensure Saskatchewan families and businesses continue to have access to some of the best communication and entertainment services available anywhere in the world.

For a full listing of the rural communities receiving 4G LTE data capacity upgrades, please see the appendix below.

