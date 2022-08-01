Montreal, Canada. 28 July, 2022 – Bell announced the availability of 5G+ service in southern Ontario, offering customers the country’s fastest mobile technology yet on Canada’s top-ranked 5G wireless network.

Earlier this month, Bell began deploying 3500 MHz wireless spectrum, unleashing the next phase of 5G advancement. Available today in Toronto, Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo, London, Barrie and select areas of Mississauga, Bell 5G+ is expected to be faster and more responsive, allowing for a superior mobile experience. In Toronto, speeds with 5G+ are now over 50% faster than before.

Stephen Howe, chief technology and information officer of Bell, says “Bell is taking its most-awarded 5G network and making it even better with 5G+, offering customers access to even faster mobile speeds than before. Ontario is just the beginning, and we look forward to rolling it out to more Canadians, and delivering on our promise to provide the latest technology and best experience for our customers.”

5G customers with a compatible 5G+ device and rate plan, and who are inside Ontario’s 5G+ coverage areas, can immediately take advantage of Bell 5G+ speeds. Those outside of the coverage areas can continue to enjoy 4G, LTE and 5G on Canada’s best network. Bell will continue to expand 5G+ across the country and is on track to offer coverage to approximately 40% of the Canadian population by the end of 2022, including the availability of peak theoretical download speeds of 3 Gbps in select markets.

For more details about 5G+, including coverage, pricing, availability and compatible devices, please Bell.

Introducing 5G standalone (SA) core

Bell will soon roll out its nationwide 5G standalone (SA) core network, starting in Toronto. The addition of 3500 MHz wireless spectrum allows Bell to deliver a new 5G core network to Canadian businesses, supported by SA architecture, and which is expected to unlock even faster speeds and ultra-low latency. Over time, 5G SA core will provide additional benefits such as network slicing, and will enable a full range of 5G features and functionality for both enterprise and consumer use cases and support the massive growth of IoT.

Bell works with leading global and domestic 5G partners with a common goal of accelerating Canada’s 5G innovation ecosystem. Right now, Bell and its partners are trialing SA network slicing to demonstrate its optimal use. Trials include allocating speeds and dedicating capacity for use cases like first responder live video applications.

Additionally, Bell funds robust 5G R&D programs at several Canadian institutions including Western University. Western’s ‘Campus of the Future’ is a living lab helping shape smarter cities and communities. Western is among the first to leverage Bell’s new 5G+ network, testing the new capabilities with projects like immersive VR learning with live 3D viewing and blind spot technology, which uses real-time positioning technology to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

Bell 5G SA will soon be available for enterprise customers in Toronto with a compatible device and the appropriate provisions. New enterprise customers can call Bell directly for more information. Existing customers should reach out to their account representative for more details.

Quick facts

Bell 5G+ offers Canadians its fastest mobile speeds ever

Bell 5G+ is expanding across southern Ontario for customers in Toronto, Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo, London, Barrie and select areas of Mississauga

With 5G+, speeds in Toronto are now over 50% faster than before

Bell is on track to cover approximately 40% of the Canadian population with 5G+ by the end of 2022, including the availability of peak theoretical download speeds of 3 Gbps in select markets

Bell’s 5G standalone (SA) core network will soon roll out nationwide for Canadian businesses, starting with Toronto

