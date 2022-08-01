In every industry there are an elite group of go-to people who can handle complex, unexpected and difficult tasks. These fixers often have the ability to handle multiple jobs simultaneously and have the capability to keep teams enthused and engaged for the long term, keeping their focus on the ultimate goal. Sami Komulainen is one of these industry fixers that can be trusted to both identify a problem and do what’s necessary to resolve it.

He joined Elisa, the Finnish operator, in 1999 and was assigned to lead its Network Management team in 2008, having led Elisa’s Delivery organisation. He was handed a long list of issues to address, none of which appeared easy to solve and all of which were damaging consumers’ experiences and attracting negative publicity.

There had been a growing number of network incidents as users swarmed to consume mobile data and Finland was among the earliest adopters of mobile data in general. Customers were suffering from high dropped call rates and complaints regularly made headlines in the Finnish press. The situation was exacerbated by time-intensive, manual responses that slowed the team’s ability to respond and, with 4G becoming available, there was a risk that customers would become even less happy when the 4G traffic surge hit.

Komulainen was quick to put his finger on the core problem. “We had a dream, a vision that we could handle this without manual, human-based operations,” he explains. “And we knew that to understand the problem, we had to build up visibility. The target state was to be able to predict incidents. That was our main message to top management: better quality, better efficiency.”

Komulainen gained management approval for the initial stage of his network transformation project – data management – but it was still intensely challenging to maintain momentum. “There was no low hanging fruit we could take to our top management,” he said. “We needed time to build up those breakthroughs.”

However, once progress began, the successes began to mount up and by 2010 Elisa had the first version of an automated Service Operations Centre (SOC) in place. Closed loop automation methods were established and these allowed machine learning to kick in, enabling the team to use key performance indicators (KPIs) to automate monitoring of customer services and any follow-on actions.

Ten years later, with 40 times more data consumption than a decade ago, there are 73% fewer customer-impacted incidents, 51,000 automated tasks performed each day and a virtual Network Operation Centre (vNOC) that predicts and prevents 96% of all potential incidents.

“After ten years, it’s a great feeling, because even I didn’t understand at the beginning just how big a change we were looking to make,” says Komulainen. In fact, the automation project has been so successful that the learnings and expertise Elisa has gained over the course of the transformation have been commercialised in a new unit, called Elisa Automate. The company now sells what is essentially a vNOC to 110 operators around the world and into a select group of verticals that require monitoring in industrial settings.

The telecoms industry is complex, sophisticated and driven by innovation yet hampered by its size and limited ability to change rapidly. To keep transformation on track a clear vision is required and then that needs to be driven through tenaciously by a firm yet adaptable visionary.