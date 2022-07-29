London, United Kingdom. 27 July, 2022 – The GSMA has launched the 5G industry challenge to build on the success of the GSMA 5G Transformation Hub, recently activated at MWC Barcelona 2022. The Challenge presents an opportunity to showcase 5G case studies and will expand the diverse range of use cases already hosted on the GSMA 5G transformation hub.

The Challenge calls for the mobile ecosystem – from vertical industries to government organisations and mobile network operators – to submit 5G use cases that demonstrate the transformative power of connectivity. It will run throughout 2022 and will be promoted at key mobile industry events, including MWC Las Vegas 2022 and MWC Africa 2022; culminating in a showcase at MWC Barcelona 2023.

Submitted use cases have the chance to win awards in six categories, as well as a GLOMO Award and demonstration space at MWC Barcelona 2023. The categories for the awards include Smart Production; Energy; Living; Entertainment; Productivity; and Innovation.

“We want to demonstrate that 5G is about more than speed and is already transforming service delivery for consumers and driving real, sustainable growth and innovation for vertical industries,” says Richard Cockle, head of GSMA foundry. “This Challenge will bolster knowledge-sharing on our 5G Transformation Hub, which already offers a range of innovative and industry applicable case studies using low band through to 5G mmWave technology.”

Successful submissions to the Challenge will be hosted on the GSMA’s 5G transformation hub having been evaluated across a range of factors including their ability to generate revenue, increase productivity, provide social benefits and manage resources efficiently.

GSMA foundry

The 5G Industry Challenge is a GSMA foundry project. The GSMA Foundry is the go-to place for cross-industry collaboration and business development, where GSMA members and industry players come together to rapidly develop real-world solutions to industry challenges, nurture new ideas through initial commercial trials and scale proven solutions at a regional and global level to forge our digital future.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus