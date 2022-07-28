28 July, 2022 – Ericsson has been selected by WINDTRE to deploy container based dual-mode 5G Core for Standalone on cloud infrastructure, paving the way for WINDTRE to deliver new services to consumers and develop advanced enterprise use cases with innovative business models.

The transition to 5G Standalone is an important milestone in the continuing expansion of WINDTRE’s 5G infrastructure. 5G Standalone will enable the network of the future for WINDTRE with gigabit connectivity, ultra-low latency, network slicing and huge data-handling ability.

Ericsson and WINDTRE first unveiled next-generation cloud-native 5G Core network technology, architecture, implementation and operations plans in April 2018. This latest cooperation builds on this partnership.

The new long term agreement will see WINDTRE bring its 4G, 5G Non-standalone and 5G Standalone services into a dual-mode 5G Core that combines Evolved Packet Core and 5G Core network functions into a common cloud native platform for efficient total cost of ownership (TCO) and smooth migration to 5G and that will be hosted by a full stack Ericsson cloud infrastructure.

The agreement also includes end to end support services with Ericsson network orchestration and automation as a corner stone to introduce network slicing and ultra-reliable and low-latency communications (URLLC) services. The integration with WINDTRE’s OSS and BSS systems including Ericsson provisioning, mediation and charging systems to enable launch and monetisation of new 5G-enabled opportunities and deploy them into new quantifiable services, also exposed to external partners, more quickly and efficiently.

Benoit Hanssen, CEO of WINDTRE, says: “We are delighted to extend our infrastructure partnership with Ericsson. 5G is a cornerstone of our network strategy. With 5G Standalone we will be able to further develop our business, with the launch of a wide range of advanced services for the business partners and to support WINDTRE customers.”

Emanuele Iannetti, head of Ericsson Italy and South East Mediterranean, says: “We are pleased to contribute, together with WINDTRE, to the digital transformation of the country. With unprecedented latency, speed, flexibility and security levels, 5G Standalone will bring huge benefits to both consumers and businesses, paving the way for advanced services such as fixed wireless access (FWA) and cloud gaming and solutions that will transform industries”.

