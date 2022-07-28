Qualcomm Incorporated announced that the company has strengthened its strategic partnership with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. to deliver premium consumer experiences for Samsung Galaxy devices. Qualcomm Incorporated and Samsung have agreed to extend their patent license agreement for 3G, 4G, 5G and upcoming 6G mobile technology through the end of 2030.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, and Samsung also agreed to expand their collaboration with Snapdragon platforms for future premium Samsung Galaxy products, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, extended reality, and more. These collaborations reinforce the companies’ track record of success and reaffirms their commitment to expanding technology leadership and delivering the world’s best device experiences.

“The extension of our licensing agreement is further evidence of our mutual commitment to long-term collaboration,” says Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer, Qualcomm Incorporated. “Our relationship with Samsung has never been stronger. For more than two decades we’ve worked together to lead the industry and we are pleased to continue this strategic partnership to develop innovative technologies and products using Snapdragon platforms to power more Samsung premium devices globally.”

“Qualcomm’s innovative technology has played a pivotal role for advancement of mobile industry. The collaboration between Samsung and Qualcomm spans many years and these agreements reflect our close and long-standing strategic partnership. We are committed to working with Qualcomm to advance the mobile industry and users’ experiences for future Samsung Galaxy devices,” says TM Roh, president and head of MX business, Samsung Electronics.

