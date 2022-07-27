Magnus Ekerot of Gigaset AG

Bocholt, Germany. 27 July, 2022 – Magnus Ekerot, currently senior vice president at Bosch Security and Safety Systems, is joining Europe-based telecommunications manufacturer Gigaset as CEO and chairman of the management board. The supervisory board of Gigaset AG has appointed Ekerot for a three-year term with today’s resolution.

Ekerot, 53, will take over the CEO role from Klaus Weßing, 65, who has been CEO of Gigaset AG since 2015 and will leave the company during 2023 at the latest to retire.

Ekerot will take up his post on January 1st, 2023 at the latest. In his role, he will be responsible for the global business of the German premium telecommunications manufacturer, which is active in the business areas of DECT cordless phones, smartphones, smart home and professional with around 900 employees and a global sales network in over 50 countries worldwide.

Helvin Wong, chairman of the supervisory board of Gigaset AG and Barbara Münch, vice chairman of the supervisory board of Gigaset AG and chairwoman of the personnel committee on the appointment: “Ekerot is a highly experienced, internationally positioned top manager who brings a deep understanding of our B2C and B2B business as well as technological products and innovative future technologies. We are very pleased to be able to appoint him to the Gigaset AG Management Board as CEO.”

With regard to the departure of Klaus Weßing, Wong and Münch adds: ” Weßing looks back on an impressive 40-year career. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, we would like to express our sincere thanks to Weßing for his services to the company, especially during the last six years as CEO. Weßing has given Gigaset a new face and led it through challenging transformations and times.”

At Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Netherlands, Magnus Ekerot has been acting as senior vice president for the video systems & solutions division since 2020. There, with around 1,000 employees under his leadership, he is responsible for the development of innovative hardware solutions based on future-oriented AI and IOT platforms. During his 25-year career, he held numerous management and board positions in internationally renowned IT and telecommunications companies prior to his professional career at Bosch.

The internationally experienced manager has worked all over the world and has already lived in Asia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden as well as the USA. Ekerot holds an MBA in strategic management and a PhD in corporate strategy. He is married and has two daughters.

“I am very pleased to take over the responsibility for Gigaset AG. I am personally convinced that Gigaset, as a broad-based telecommunications manufacturer with its premium portfolio of digital solutions and services, will make a key contribution to connecting private and business customers around the world,” says Ekerot.

“I see the future of Gigaset AG in good hands with Ekerot,” says Klaus Weßing. “We have led the company through challenging times over the last few years. I am firmly convinced that Ekerot, together with my fellow board member Thomas Schuchardt (CFO), will continue to develop and shape the company’s success.”

Gigaset AG, Bocholt, is an internationally active company in the field of communications technology. The company is Europe’s market provider in DECT phones and is also a international player with around 900 employees and sales activities in over 50 countries. In addition to DECT phones, its business activities include Android-based smartphones, cloud-based smart home applications and business telephony solutions for SMEs and enterprise customers. The traditional company is characterized in a special way by its “Made in Germany” production. The company is headquartered in Bocholt, Germany. It also maintains a software development center in Wroclaw, Poland and numerous sales offices in Europe and Asia.

