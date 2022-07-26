Jakarta, Indonesia. 21 July, 2022 – Erajaya Digital, a business vertical of PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk and ZTE Corporation, a global provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the internet cellular, officially signed a cooperation agreement between representatives of the two companies, Joy Wahjudi from Erajaya Digital and Richard Liang Weiqi from ZTE Indonesia. Through this collaboration, ZTE entrusts Erajaya Digital as a retail and distribution company for electronic devices in Indonesia to be the main distributor of smartphone products that ZTE will bring to Indonesia. This collaboration is also a milestone for ZTE in bringing back high-quality smartphones for customers in Indonesia.

The pandemic brought massive changes on all fronts and pushed all activities and interactions to shift to digital. Smartphones have played an important role at a time when everyone is struggling to stay connected during this pandemic, from education, finance, to lifestyle and entertainment. According to NewZoo data in 2021, Indonesia became the fourth country with the most smartphone users in the world. Based on DataReportal, in Indonesia, connected mobile phones have exceeded the total population of 370.1 million units in January 2022. This figure increased by 13 million or 3.6% from the same period in the previous year. Indonesia is a large digital market in the Asia Pacific region and is a significant digital industrial country. Since its presence in Indonesia, ZTE is committed to continuing to support digital transformation in Indonesia by delivering technological innovations through high-quality products and services. This strategic partnership between ZTE and Erajaya Digital is expected to meet the increasing demand for smartphones in Indonesia yearly.

“Smartphones have transformed into a necessity for many people. At ZTE, we are committed to connecting the world with continuous innovation towards the future, with seamless connections and state-of-the-art devices. This collaboration with Erajaya Digital marks ZTE’s return to the Indonesian smartphone market to deliver our innovations, to meet customers’ connectivity and lifestyle needs.

We believe that this collaboration with Erajaya Digital can bring ZTE smartphones with the best specifications closer to the people of Indonesia,” says Richard Liang Weiqi, president director of PT. ZTE Indonesia.

Joy Wahjudi, CEO of Erajaya Digital, says “We welcome and support ZTE’s decision to re-enter and work on the Indonesian smartphone market, and we are honoured to have been appointed as a partner for this strategic expansion. This is in line with Erajaya Digital’s commitment to present a diverse product portfolio, especially in the smartphone category and its ecosystem in our retail network. This collaboration will expand customer options to get high-quality smartphone devices that are innovative and up-to-date following technological developments. As the national distributor of the ZTE brand in Indonesia, we are ready to provide the best support in making this collaboration a success and presenting ZTE smartphones in hundreds of our retail outlets spread throughout Indonesia.”

ZTE’s smartphone range was designed with the greatest specifications in mind, keeping the important features that customers are looking for most. Through various series of smartphones that will soon be present in the Indonesian market, ZTE continues to develop its capabilities to answer customers’ connectivity and lifestyle needs. Earlier this year, ZTE also showcased a range of smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona last March, as a testament to its innovation in products and accessories.

This series of reliable smartphones will soon be available in hundreds of stores under Erajaya Group across Indonesia.

