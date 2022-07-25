Paris, France & Belmont, United States. 18 July, 2022 – Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a provider of communications, cloud and networking solutions tailored to customers’ industries, and RingCentral, Inc., a provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, video meetings and contact centre solutions, announced enhancements to Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral, a unified communication as a service (UCaaS) solution, for use in office meeting rooms.

Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral, combines the very latest in UCaaS technology from RingCentral with networking, communication and cloud solutions and services from Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s portfolio, making it in the market. Rainbow Office now offers two additional licence options to turn any room into a video conference room: Rainbow Office Rooms and Rainbow Office Room Connector. Both licences can be used to equip a meeting room with a Rainbow Office bridge accessible 24/7, allowing companies to host meetings with individuals working from home and in the office simultaneously in response to the new hybrid work environments and back to the office initiatives.

The Rainbow Office Rooms licence is perfect for new meeting rooms that require the deployment of video and audio hardware to enable video meetings, while the Rainbow Room Connector licence is the option of choice for companies that already have pre-installed video conferencing hardware and only need access to the Rainbow Office conference bridge allowing these meeting rooms to be part of the overall UCaaS solution. Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral was launched in March 2021 and has rapidly added new rich services including message forwarding, task management, call handling options, virtual backgrounds for video meetings and live reactions during meetings and today is adding the ability to bring the powerful meeting capabilities to office meetings rooms.

“We believe these enhancements will be particularly attractive to our existing customers as Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise actively works to help customers transform their business communications to the cloud with Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral. It’s clear that remote and hybrid working is here to stay. With Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral, meeting rooms are turned into first-class virtual experiences that connect team members”, says Laure Timperman, head of the Rainbow Office business unit at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

Sahil Rekhi, vice president global strategic partnerships at RingCentral adds: “Our focus is on helping organisations to support their people working from anywhere. At RingCentral, we are combining the reliability and security of cloud-based communications with the capabilities workers need to be productive wherever they are. Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral gives customers access to the best-in-class hybrid work experiences.”

The new licences can now be purchased in all countries where Rainbow Office is available: France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

