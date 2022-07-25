Shenzhen, China. 21 July, 2022 – During Win-Win Huawei Innovation Week, Zhejiang Mobile, Jingyou Technology, and Huawei jointly released an all-New Calling solution – New Calling. This solution adopts the “1 platform + 3 capabilities + N services” architecture to redefine existing call services and provide individual users and industry customers with exceptional audio and video call experience.

By building the New Calling platform (NCP) and unified media function (UMF) on top of the underlying voice network, the New Calling solution enables three competitive calling capabilities – UHD video calling, intelligent video calling, and interactive video calling. With these capabilities, operators can roll out numerous innovative services, such as outgoing video calls, intelligent translation, fun video calling, and remote collaboration. In addition to redefining experiences in a range of scenarios – such as overseas travel, communication with hard-of-hearing people, and social interaction – these services can be widely used in the finance, public services, logistics, manufacturing, and more. This helps operators enhance their competitiveness and ultimately achieve business success.

Based on the New Calling solution, China Mobile has developed multiple innovative services, such as fun video calling and intelligent translation, making call communication more accessible and enjoyable.

Jingyou Technology, as an automobile insurance information service provider in China, collaborates with Huawei to integrate the New Calling solution into insurance service flows, helping shorten the average damage assessment duration from two hours to about five minutes and greatly reduce costs. With the New Calling solution, Jingyou Technology can provide convenient and efficient damage assessment services for more customers.

Richard Liu, president of Huawei cloud core network product line, explains that Huawei launched the New Calling solution in response to the growing popularity of audio and video call communication. He also noted that the solution is built on top of the underlying voice network – Single Voice Core – to enable UHD, intelligent, and interactive calling capabilities. In this way, it helps operators continuously improve user experience and transition their call services to 5.5G.

The New Calling solution will bring all-new call communication experience to users and inject momentum into service innovation in a wide range of industries. Huawei looks forward to working with more partners to promote the development of call services and unlock a new era of call communication.

Win-Win Huawei Innovation Week is held in Shenzhen from July 18 to July 21. Huawei and global operators, industry elites, and KOLs will discuss trending topics such as 5.5G, green development, computing network, and digital transformation, to achieve a win-win future for the digital economy. For more information, please visit here.

