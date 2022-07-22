Richard Liu of Huawei

Shenzhen, China, 21 July 2022 – During Win-Win Huawei Innovation Week, Huawei and China Unicom Video Technology jointly released the Huawei Go3D solution. This solution can automatically output 3D video streams for video-on-demand (VOD) and live TV services. With low 3D content production costs and brand new user experience, this solution injects new impetus into operators’ video services.

Experience means everything as the video industry transitions from SD to UHD, and from flat videos to free-view and immersive spatial videos. 3D video is a perfect opportunity for telecom operators to deliver optimal user experience and fuel their business growth. However, 3D video production is not easy. It requires heavy investment in equipment and labor, while production periods are lengthy.

Huawei Go3D solution is designed to address just this. This solution uses an intelligent transcoding server deployed next to the IPTV platform to automatically convert 2D video streams into 3D and then inject them into the IPTV platform. In so doing, this solution can make full use of existing 2D video content to generate 3D videos at low costs. Better yet, it also works for VOD and live TV services, with a conversion latency of just two seconds. On top of that, this solution allows users to enjoy 3D videos on their mobile phones, without needing to invest in costly 3D glasses. The system can also track user’s eyes and optimise the videos within 300 ms based on the eye tracking analysis to deliver optimal video experience.

Richard Liu, president of Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line, noted that there is still great potential for operators’ video services to grow in both user quantity and ARPU. In that regard, 3D videos will be a powerful enabler. As video services move forward, Huawei will release more innovations to constantly improve user experience and help operators explore new opportunities in this field.

Xu Wenwei, general manager of China Unicom Video Technology spoke of the company’s cooperation with Huawei to deliver 8K, VR, free-view, and multi-view live broadcast services at many sites, including China’s National Centre for the Performing Arts, National Theatre of China, and Guangzhou Opera House. Both parties have worked tirelessly in the 3D video field to build an end-to-end video solution covering shooting, cloud transcoding, and terminal playback, breathing new vitality into video services.

Driven by user experience requirements, the video industry will keep evolving. Huawei is willing to work with industry partners in standardisation, and to ultimately create a thriving industry.

Win-Win Huawei Innovation Week is held in Shenzhen from July 18 to July 21. Huawei and global operators, industry elites, and KOLs will discuss trending topics such as 5.5G, green development, computing network, and digital transformation, to achieve a win-win future for the digital economy.

For more information, please visit here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus