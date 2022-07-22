Mark Gorton of Telefonica Tech UK&I

18 July 2022 – Telefonica Tech UK&I renews its senior management structure has announces the appointment of Mark Gorton as CEO of the company, and the addition of Dominic Arcari as VP of sales and marketing. Both will continue to work closely with former CEO, Martin Hess, who will now focus on longer-term strategic growth, both in the UK&I, and worldwide.

Mark Gorton, previously vice president of sales and marketing at Telefonica Tech UK&I, played an instrumental role in both the transformation of CANCOM UK&I into an IT services company and its sale to Telefónica Tech in July 2021 , and the recent acquisition of Incremental Group in March this year.

Dominic Arcari joins from Amazon Web Services, where he set the strategy to successfully drive joint opportunities with Global System Integrators across EMEA. In his 35-year career, he has held senior sales positions at Fujitsu, Atos Origin and DXC. At HPE he was UKI sales director where he led and won their largest ever cloud migration opportunity in the Financial Services sector.

With these appointments, Telefonica Tech UK&I maintains the continuity of its business strategy in this market with a particular focus on accelerating growth, especially in the Public Sector and within healthcare in particular.

Dominic Arcari

Mark Gorton, the new CEO of Telefonica Tech UK&I, says, “I am excited to have the opportunity to continue building on the magnificent work done to date by Martin Hess, and I am delighted that Dominic Arcari is joining the Telefónica Tech team. As an experienced sales leader, he will play an important part in accelerating our continued growth in Cloud, Cyber Security, and Modern Workplace, and consolidating our position as a market leader in the UK and Ireland.”

Martin Hess says, “I am incredibly proud of the journey our business has been on and where we have got to in a relatively short space of time and I am confident that Mark and Dominic will continue this same upward curve. Telefonica Tech UK&I is now ranked 12th in the UK & Ireland IT services league table and is a strong emerging force in our focus areas.”

Telefonica Tech UK&I follows the acquisition of CANCOM UK&I by Telefónica Tech, Spain’s digital transformation company. This was recently complemented by the acquisition of Incremental Group, making it one of Microsoft’s largest partners in the UK, with 16 Gold Competencies and 5 Advanced Specialisations, as well as being a member of Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle and an MSP Azure Expert. Telefonica Tech UK&I now comprises 1,000 highly skilled technology professionals.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus