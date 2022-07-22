Gladys Berejiklian of Optus

21 July 2022 – Optus Enterprise and Business has announced the deployment of Optus’ 5G network in Australia’s second-busiest airport, Melbourne Airport, making the critical transport hub one of the first airports in Australia to offer Optus customers Australia’s 5G mobile network1 throughout passenger terminals and in outdoor public areas2.

The Optus 5G mobile network will improve the ability of travellers with Optus to access business-critical applications like video conferencing and file sharing. These passengers will also be able to more quickly download files, stream and download content and video-call friends and family over social media apps in ultra-high definition prior to take-off.

Gladys Berejiklian, managing director of enterprise and business at Optus says, “We are thrilled that Optus’ super-fast 5G network is now available to passengers and workers at Melbourne Airport. Now, more than ever, critical industries like transportation are investing in fast, resilient 5G technology that underpin emerging consumer and business use cases.

“Optus’ network will deliver a more positive customer experience and employee experience to the thousands of Australians who choose Optus and pass-through Melbourne Airport’s doors every day.”

The deployment of the Optus 5G mobile network at Melbourne Airport is another example of how Optus is creating the telco of the future through innovative technology offerings relied on by critical industries.

