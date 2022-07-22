Stockholm, Sweden. 21 July, 2022 – Ericsson has completed its acquisition of Vonage Holdings Corp. (Vonage), supporting Ericsson’s strategy to leverage technology leadership to grow its mobile network business and expand into enterprise. The acquisition provides Ericsson with access to powerful building blocks to offer a full suite of communications solutions including, communications platform as a service (CPaaS), UCaaS and CCaaS.

By leveraging the Vonage CPaaS offering, Ericsson aims to transform the way advanced 5G network capabilities are exposed, consumed and paid for. This will provide the global developer community, including Vonage’s more than one million registered developers, with easy access to 4G and 5G network capabilities via open application program interfaces (APIs).

For communications service providers (CSPs), global network APIs – such as location and quality of service APIs – provide new opportunities to expand their profit pools to monetise 5G network capabilities. For Ericsson, global APIs provide a new material growth opportunity. The existing market for communications APIs – such as video, voice and SMS – is currently growing at 30% annually and projected to reach [$22 billion (€21.64 billion)] by 2025.

Accessing network capabilities in an open, intuitive, and programmable way via global APIs will enable developer communities to create applications for any device that benefits from connection to the 5G network. Developers can utilise network characteristics such as user authentication, bandwidth, responsiveness, energy efficiency, security, identification and reliability – or network information such as device information or predictive coverage.

These new and innovative consumer and enterprise applications will further drive the rollout of 5G and network Capex.

To accelerate growth in Vonage’s UCaaS and CCaaS solutions, Ericsson intends to increase R&D investments and offer these solutions to CSPs, enabling Ericsson’s existing customers to sell through their own brands, and accelerate growth. Ericsson will also complement existing communications offerings to small and medium sized companies with the Vonage UCaaS and CCaaS solutions which will form a strong part of Ericsson’s offerings to both CSPs and enterprises.

Börje Ekholm, president and CEO, says “We are excited to welcome Vonage as part of Ericsson. With Vonage’s suite of communications solutions – UCaaS, CCaaS and Communications APIs – Ericsson will further expand its offerings into the enterprise space. In the future, network capabilities will be consumed and paid for through open network APIs, creating the opportunity for unparalleled innovation. We have already launched the first network API, Dynamic End-user Boost, based on existing 4G infrastructure. With Vonage, we will now develop and commercialise these new APIs. We are already seeing great progress with frontrunner CSPs, and we aim to launch the first 5G network APIs in the coming year. We will continue to create new, enhanced applications and services for enterprises, while driving continued innovation on Vonage’s UCaaS and CCaaS applications, helping businesses create new digital experiences for better communications, connections and engagement.

“By linking the network world with the global developer community, we’re creating a paradigm shift that will put the network at the centre, allowing the CSPs a new monetisation opportunity supporting increasing investments in high-performance networks.”

“4G was the platform that allowed the consumer to digitalise. It opened new business models and created some of the fastest-growing companies in history. With 5G, we have an innovation platform, unlike anything we’ve seen before, offering almost limitless opportunities to develop super-fast, highly reliable, low-latency and mission-critical services. With 5G, we will see accelerated digitalisation of enterprises with Vonage’s UCaaS and CCaaS suite being a solid growth platform.”

Vonage was recently named the leader in the Omdia Universe: Selecting a CPaaS platform 2022 report, ranked in top positions on customer experience and solutions capability. It currently serves over 120,000 business customers, has a global community of more than one million registered developers and a highly scaled platform with a combined 25 billion messages and minutes per year. This, combined with Ericsson’s deep network expertise, portfolio and global scale, is expected to enable Ericsson to seed and accelerate the market for global network APIs. CSPs will benefit from global reach, beyond national or regional setups.

The acquisition will also further strengthen Ericsson’s presence and long-term commitment to the United States, where it has a 120-year history of conducting business.

Rory Read, Vonage CEO, says “Vonage was born out of innovation and is today a global leader in business cloud communications. This partnership will strengthen our offerings to businesses across the globe by leveraging Ericsson’s leadership in 5G, global market presence and strong R&D capabilities. With the demand for UCaaS, CCaaS and Communications APIs growing rapidly, the combined expertise, talent and innovation is good news for our customers and partners.”

He adds, “The way we work, shop, learn, see a doctor, exercise and entertain is fundamentally changing. Together, Ericsson and Vonage will be at the heart of the next wave of the digital transformation, providing enterprises, CSPs and end users with innovative applications and services that will change how business gets done. We will drive deeper connections and engagement among employees and across customer touchpoints, making for exceptional experiences.”

